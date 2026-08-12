Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several parts of the country are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall at least till August 17. As per the weather department, the northern states are also expected to receive thunderstorms and gusty winds in the coming days. The continuous rainfall in the hilly states has caused significant damage to the infrastructure and has claimed several lives.

Delhi-NCR Weather As per the weather department, several regions of Delhi are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Along with Delhi, the residents of other nearby cities, including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, are also set to witness heavy downpours. While the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, the maximum may reach 36 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh The IMD stated that the eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh might witness rainfall between August 12 and 17, adding that the region is also likely to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds. Apart from this, the western districts are likely to experience heavy rains between August 14 and 17.

ALSO READ: Himachal Monsoon Fury: Cloudburst Washes Away Bridge In Lahaul-Spiti, Over 200 Roads Remain Blocked | Check IMD Forecast Bihar The weather department stated that several districts of Bihar are set to experience moderate to heavy rainfall at least till August 14. The residents are also likely to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning in the coming days. The farmers have been advised to protect their crops and limit their outings during the rain to avoid any inconveniences.

Uttarakhand As per the advisory, several districts of Uttarakhand, including Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Haridwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, and Pauri Garhwal, are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days. The tourists have been advised to stay updated and plan their days accordingly for the next few days.

Apart from this, other states, including Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, are also likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall. ALSO READ: Mumbai's Ghatkopar Landslide: At Least 2 Dead, Several Trapped Amid Heavy Rain; Rescue Op Underway