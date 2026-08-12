Mumbai Landslide: Six people died and several others got injured after a landslide occurred in Mumbai's Ghatkopar amid heavy rainfall in the early hours of Wednesday. The officials, while providing details, stated that the landslide occurred in the Ashoknagar area, leading to panic among the locals. They further stated that police personnel have been deployed at the site to carry out the rescue operation, adding that around five people are likely to be trapped.

"Due to the rain, a landslide has occurred in the Ashoknagar area under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkopar police. Two bodies have been recovered so far, and rescue operation is underway. Police personnel are deployed here, along with all the necessary teams for the rescue operation-including officials from the BMC, NDRF, and other agencies. It happened around 3 AM. Around 4-5 people are likely trapped," DCP Ganesh Shinde was quoted as saying by ANI.

#UPDATE | Mumbai | 6-8 persons are likely to be trapped. The incident took place at 0348 hours. A rescue operation is going on. Teams of MFB, Police, 108 Ambulance, NDRF & ward staff are present at the spot. Two injured persons include Sohel Ansari (18) and Mohamad Ansari (14).… https://t.co/3MzmpYPzAl — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

In its statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that teams of police, ambulance, and NDRF have been deployed for the rescue operation. The authority further stated that bodies of the deceased have been sent to a nearby hospital, adding that more details will be disclosed soon.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A landslide occurred at Gaushiya Chawl, Chirag Nagar, near Rathod Medical in Kurla, at around 3:48 am. Two bodies have been recovered, and 6-8 persons are likely to be trapped. Rescue operation is underway.



(Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/aiDt2V38nZ — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

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Notices Were Served: Officials

Gajanan Jaitapkar, Designated Officer, stated that notices were served to several houses before the monsoon, adding that the residents of the affected regions can be shifted to safer places to minimize the damage. "Notices have been served. Even before, notices were given to several houses before the monsoon. The rescue operation is underway. We are deciding the future course of action. People in the affected areas can be shifted to safer places," Jaitapkar told the reporters.