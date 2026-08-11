Weather Mumbai: Heavy rain has been lashing Mumbai and its suburbs since Tuesday morning. The intensity of rain has increased in Thane, Mumbra, Mahape and Airoli areas along with the western and eastern suburbs of Mumbai.

Rain Likely In Mumbai Over Next Few Hours

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Mumbai, Mumbai suburbs, Thane and Raigad areas in the next few hours.

Local Trains Running Late On Harbour Line

The heavy rains are affecting the Harbour Railway Line the most. Local trains on CSMT-Panvel, CSMT-Vashi and related Harbour Lines are running late by 10 to 15 minutes.

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Central Railway Traffic Also Affected

The rain has also affected the main line of the Central Railway. The local trains of the Central Railway are currently running late by about 5 to 7 minutes.

SpiceJet Travel Advisory

Early Tuesday morning, SpiceJet informed passengers that air services are being affected amid poor weather conditions. "Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected,” SpiceJet posted on X at 6.32 am. The airline also asked passengers to check the flight status before heading for the airport.