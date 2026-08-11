Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several states throughout the country are likely to witness heavy rainfall today. As per its advisory, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several regions of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and other northern states. Along with rainfall, these regions are also set to experience thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning. The residents have been advised to follow the guidelines and plan their days accordingly.

As per the weather department, similar weather is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh, Konkan-Goa, central Maharashtra, several northeastern states, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, western Madhya Pradesh, and western Rajasthan.

Rain Likely In Northern States While providing details, the IMD stated that the monsoon will remain active in the northern states in the coming days. It stated that the hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh are set to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The IMD further stated that heavy rain is also expected in several parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Weather: Heavy Rainfall Likely In 13 Districts Including Ranchi, Dhanbad Today; Showers To Continue Till August 15 Bihar, Bengal To Witness Rain As per the latest advisory, heavy rain is likely in many parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar. The weather department stated that thunderstorms with strong winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour are expected in Bihar. The farmers have been advised to protect their crops and follow the guidelines to avoid any inconveniences.

Northeast Weather Update In the northeast, heavy rain is likely over several states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Meghalaya. The weather department stated that thunderstorms are also likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and other northeastern states. Apart from this, coastal Andhra Pradesh may witness rain and thundershowers at some places with strong winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph. The IMD further stated that rain and heavy surface winds are expected over coastal, northern interior, and southern interior Karnataka.