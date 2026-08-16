Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in many parts of India on Sunday. Bad weather is expected in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the northeastern states. The flood and landslide situation in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Sikkim has worsened due to the heavy rains already continuing in the state.

Five Army personnel went missing after flash floods swept away two shelters at an Army camp in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley district, while four people were killed in a landslide at a road construction site in Upper Subansiri district. ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Weather: Heavy Rain Batters Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar; 105 Roads Closed Delhi-NCR and North India Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in Delhi-NCR. Strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour are possible during this period. The maximum temperature is expected to be 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius

UP Weather Several districts in Uttar Pradesh are on alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms. These include Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, Kanpur, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Shamli, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Etawah, Lakhimpur Kheri, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Firozabad, Ayodhya, Basti, Bulandshahr, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Deoria. Wind speeds could reach 60-70 kmph in some areas.

ALSO READ: Bihar Weather: Rain To Lash Several Areas, Thunderstorms Likely On August 16 | Check Forecast Bihar Weather Heavy rain and storm alert has been issued in West Champaran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Saran, East Champaran, Patna, Gaya, Bhojpur, Buxar, Vaishali, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Purnia, Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Khagaria and Begusarai districts of Bihar. Rain Alert In Hilly States Widespread rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. The risk of landslides remains in mountainous areas. The Meteorological Department has advised avoiding unnecessary travel in these areas. Floods Wreak Havoc In Northeast Heavy to very heavy rainfall continues in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Sikkim. Flooding and landslides have worsened the situation in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, disrupting road traffic in some areas, disrupting normal life. Rising river levels in Assam have also affected several areas. Landslides have been reported in Sikkim, prompting local authorities to increase their vigilance.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.