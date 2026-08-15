Heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Uttarakhand on Saturday, triggering landslides, boulder falls and road disruptions across the hill state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pithoragarh and Bageshwar, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. A yellow alert is in place for eight other districts.

As many as 105 roads remain closed across Uttarakhand due to landslides, with Pithoragarh and several other hill districts among the affected areas. Authorities have also reported incidents of falling debris and boulders, disrupting traffic and normal life in vulnerable hilly regions.

Nainital remained covered in fog on Saturday morning, while rain was reported in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag and Bageshwar districts. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for two districts and a yellow alert for eight districts on Saturday. ALSO READ: Arunachal Floods: Five Army Personnel Missing; Four Dead In Landslide Amid Heavy Rain | Rescue Op Underway According to the IMD, a yellow alert has been issued for Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, Pauri, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Nainital and Champawat. Heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in these districts. Other parts of the state may also experience intense to very intense spells of rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

So far this monsoon season, 27 people have died due to natural disasters in Uttarakhand. As many as 105 roads remain closed because of landslides across the state, with routes in Pithoragarh and several other hill districts among those affected.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Tehri Dam has reached 815.06 metres, which is 6 centimetres above the warning level of 815 metres. However, the danger level is 830 metres. In Devprayag, the Ganga's water level was recorded at 889.20 metres, 20 centimetres above the warning level of 889 metres.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Weather: Yellow Alert Issued For Narmada, Among 9 Districts; Ahmedabad And Rajkot To Witness Showers | Forecast Heavy rain lashed Bageshwar on Saturday, while rain continued in Rudraprayag's Kedarnath Valley. The water level of the Saryu River rose suddenly in the Kapkot area of Bageshwar. Haldwani experienced intermittent rain on Friday, while Dehradun also received rainfall. Uttarakhand weather: IMD forecast for Dehradun Dehradun is likely to remain cloudy on Saturday, with rain and thundershowers accompanied by thunder and lightning. There is also a possibility of lightning activity. Due to the rain, low-lying areas may experience waterlogging, while sudden rises in the water levels of rivers and streams and landslides in vulnerable hilly areas remain possible. Seven workers killed in Chamoli landslide At least seven workers died and six remain missing after a massive landslide occurred inside the tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Officials said a rescue operation is underway to locate the missing workers. They further stated that 10 injured workers are being treated at nearby government hospitals. Landslides and incidents of boulders falling were also reported in the hill areas due to the rain. A vehicle carrying Garhwal MP Anil Baluni was damaged after a boulder fell onto it from a hillside. In Munsiyari, Pithoragarh, rain-triggered debris, landslides and falling boulders disrupted normal life. Uttarakhand weather forecast for next three days - August 16: Heavy to very heavy rain may occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Champawat, Bageshwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital. These districts may also experience intense spells of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Heavy rain is also possible at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Almora and Pithoragarh. - August 17: Heavy to very heavy rain is possible at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri and Tehri, along with intense spells of rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain may also occur at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Haridwar, Nainital, Champawat, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, among other districts. - August 18: Heavy rain is possible at isolated places in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri and Rudraprayag. Other districts may receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and intense showers.