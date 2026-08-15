Gujarat Weather: Parts of Gujarat are likely to experience rainfall on August 15, the independence day. The Indian Meteorological Department said that areas in Tapi, Navsari, Valsad and Dang will receive rainfall on Saturday. The remaining areas in the state are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms. The sudden change in the atmosphere triggered strong winds to blow on the surface. Daily motorists and commuters have been advised to be careful amidst the incessant weather.

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Yellow Alert Issued

According to the bulletin of the Meteorological Department, a yellow alert has been issued with the possibility of heavy rain showers, especially in Banaskantha, Mehsana, Patan and Sabarkantha districts of North Gujarat. In addition, a yellow alert has been issued in Aravalli, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Mahisagar and Bharuch districts due to the high possibility of moderate to heavy rains with thunder. As there is a possibility of waterlogging in the low-lying areas in all these areas, the local administration has been put on alert mode.