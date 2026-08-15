- IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rain in 9 Gujarat districts.
- Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat to experience light showers
- Fishermen advised against venturing into sea on August 16-17.
Gujarat Weather: Parts of Gujarat are likely to experience rainfall on August 15, the independence day. The Indian Meteorological Department said that areas in Tapi, Navsari, Valsad and Dang will receive rainfall on Saturday. The remaining areas in the state are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms. The sudden change in the atmosphere triggered strong winds to blow on the surface. Daily motorists and commuters have been advised to be careful amidst the incessant weather.
ALSO READ: Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Gujarat, Uttarakhand; Check Forecast For Delhi, UP
Yellow Alert Issued
According to the bulletin of the Meteorological Department, a yellow alert has been issued with the possibility of heavy rain showers, especially in Banaskantha, Mehsana, Patan and Sabarkantha districts of North Gujarat. In addition, a yellow alert has been issued in Aravalli, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Mahisagar and Bharuch districts due to the high possibility of moderate to heavy rains with thunder. As there is a possibility of waterlogging in the low-lying areas in all these areas, the local administration has been put on alert mode.
As the heavy downpour continues, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on August 16 and 17. The authorities have appealed to be cautious in view of the wind and rain conditions in the coastal areas. Gujarat has so far received 1 percent more rainfall than the season's average. As the rainy conditions are expected to continue for the next week, there is a possibility of a further increase in the state's rainfall figures.
ALSO READ: Gujarat Weather: Heavy Rain Alert In Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara Today; Check Weekly Forecast
Weather In Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Gujarat
Major cities across Gujarat are expected to see widespread rainy conditions with mild variations in temperatures. Ahmedabad is likely to witness a cloudy sky alongside light to moderate rain and thundershowers, with temperatures ranging between a high of 31 degrees Celsius and a low of 26 degrees Celsius.
Surat is set to experience light-to-moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds, also hovering between 31 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius Meanwhile, both Vadodara and Rajkot will see maximum temperatures around 32 degrees Celsius and minimums near 25 degrees Celsius, with Vadodara expecting cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and Rajkot seeing overcast skies paired with light-to-moderate scattered showers.