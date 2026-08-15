Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the monsoon is likely to remain active in many parts of the country. In its advisory, the weather department stated that several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar, are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall in the coming days. Along with rain activities, these states are also expected to receive thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning.

Delhi-NCR Weather Update As per the weather update, Delhi and its nearby cities are likely to witness more rain for at least three more days. While the fresh rainfall on Friday provided relief from heat, it also caused waterlogging in the lower regions, leading to inconveniences to the commuters. While the maximum temperature is likely to be calculated at 32 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.

Rain Likely In UP, Bihar The IMD further stated that several parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are also expected to witness rainfall in the coming days. While providing details, the weather department stated that the western districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur, are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on Saturday.

ALSO READ: MP Weather: Heavy Rain To Lash State For 3 Days; Orange Alert In Key Districts | Check Forecast Apart from this, at least 18 districts of Bihar are also expected to receive rainfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday. A warning has been issued regarding heavy rainfall in Bhabua, Buxar, Gaya, Rohtas, and Siwan districts on August 16. The farmers of both states have been advised to protect their crops and limit their outings during rain to avoid inconveniences.

Rain To Continue In South The weather department further stated that the coastal regions of the western and southern states are also set to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days. As per the advisory, rain activities are likely in multiple states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.