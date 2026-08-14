Jagran correspondent | Chakradharpur: Several trains operating from the Chakradharpur Railway Division will be affected between September 25 and October 4, given the ongoing developmental work in the South Eastern Railway. The Railway Administration has cancelled 10 (a total of 20) trains on different dates, while 6 trains have been announced to run on diverted routes.

To avoid inconvenience from potential last-minute cancellations or diversions, passengers are advised to verify their train status via the National Train Enquiry System or by calling the Railway Helpline at 139 before departing.

ALSO READ: Delhi Railways News: 23 Trains On THESE Routes To Remain Cancelled In October; Check Full Schedule

List of Cancelled Trains

Train No. 28181 Tatanagar-Katihar Express: Cancelled on 30th September and 03rd October.

Train No. 28182 Katihar-Tatanagar Express: Cancelled on 02 and 05 October.

Train No. 18181 Tatanagar-Thawra Express: Cancelled on 29th September, 01st and 02nd October.

Train No. 18182 Thawe-Tatanagar Express: Cancelled on 01, 03 and 04 October.

Train No. 18119 Tatanagar-Jaynagar Express: Cancelled on 02 October.

Train No. 18120 Jaynagar-Tatanagar Express: Cancelled on 03 October.

Train No. 18105 Rourkela-Jaynagar Express: Cancelled on 01 and 03 October.

Train No. 18106 Jaynagar-Rourkela Express: Cancelled on 02 and 04 October.

Train No. 22843 Bilaspur-Buxar Express: Cancelled on 25th September and 02nd October.

Train No. 22844 Buxar-Bilaspur Express: Cancelled on 26th September and 03rd October.

Diverted Routes

17005 Hyderabad-Raxaul Express: Will run via Kiul-Munger-Barauni on 24th September and 01st October.

17006 Raxaul-Hyderabad Express: Will run via Barauni-Munger-Kiul on 27th September and 04th October.

17007 Charlapalli-Darbhanga Express: Will run via Kiul-Munger-Barauni on 26th and 29th September.

17008 Darbhanga-Charlapalli Express: Will run via Barauni-Munger-Kiul on 25th September and 02nd October.

15027 Sambalpur-Gorakhpur Express: Will run via Kiul-Munger-Barauni on 25th September and 03rd October.

15028 Gorakhpur-Sambalpur Express: Will run via Barauni-Munger-Kiul on 26th September and 04th October.

ALSO READ: Railways News: Trains From Bihar To Bengal To Remain Cancelled Between Sep 21 And Oct 4; Check List

In a similar update for the residents of Delhi, several train services across the routes will remain affected in October. The officials, while providing details, stated that a block is being imposed between Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Patel Nagar-Palam stations due to automatic signalling work. Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Amit Sudarshan, stated that the operation of many trains will be affected due to these works.