Jagran Correspondent, Samastipur: In a major update for the passengers of Bihar, several trains to the major stations of West Bengal will remain cancelled in September and October. As per the reports, several key trains running via Samastipur Junction to various stations will remain cancelled due to the mega block imposed by the Railways from September 21 to October 4. The passengers have been advised to follow the guidelines and plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconveniences.

Key Trains Cancelled: - The 13031 Howrah-Jaynagar Express and 13032 Jaynagar-Howrah Express will be cancelled on September 21, 22, and 23.

- The 13155 Kolkata-Sitamarhi Express will be cancelled along with the 13031 and 13032 trains on September 24. On September 25, the 13031 Howrah-Jaynagar, 13032 Jaynagar-Howrah, 13043 Howrah-Raxaul Express and 13185 Sealdah-Jaynagar Express will remain cancelled.

- Train number 13044 Raxaul-Howrah, 13135 Kolkata-Jaynagar, 13165 Kolkata-Sitamarhi and 13185 Sealdah-Jaynagar Express will remain cancelled on September 26.

- On September 27, train number 13031 and 13032 along with 13136 Jaynagar-Kolkata, 13155 Kolkata-Sitamarhi, 13156 Sitamarhi-Kolkata and 13185 Sealdah-Jaynagar Express will remain cancelled.

- Train number 13031, 13032 along with 13156 Sitamarhi-Kolkata, 13185 Sealdah-Jaynagar and 13186 Jaynagar-Sealdah Express will remain cancelled on September 28.

- On September 29, train number 13031 and 13032, along with the 13138 Azamgarh-Kolkata, 13157 Kolkata-Muzaffarpur, 13185 Sealdah-Jaynagar and 13186 Jaynagar-Sealdah Expresses will remain cancelled.

- On September 30, train number 13031, 13032, 13043 Howrah-Raxaul, 13158 Muzaffarpur-Kolkata, 13185 Sealdah-Jaynagar and 13186 Jaynagar-Sealdah Expresses will remain affected.

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- Train number 13031, 13032, 13043 Howrah-Raxaul, 13105 Sealdah-Ballia, 13106 Ballia-Sealdah, 13156 Sitamarhi-Kolkata, 13185 Sealdah-Jaynagar and 13186 Jaynagar-Sealdah Express will remain cancelled on October 2.

- On October 3, along with 13031 and 13032, 13044 Raxaul-Howrah, 13105 Sealdah-Ballia, 13106 Ballia-Sealdah, 13135 Kolkata-Jaynagar, 13165 Kolkata-Sitamarhi, 13185 Sealdah-Jaynagar and 13186 Jaynagar-Sealdah Express will be affected.

- On October 4, the operation of 13032 Jaynagar-Howrah, 13136 Jaynagar-Kolkata and 13186 Jaynagar-Sealdah Express will remain cancelled.