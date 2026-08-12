Jagran Correspondent, Gorakhpur: In a major update for the passengers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the Railway Board has issued a notification to operate a weekly Amrit Bharat Express train from Gorakhpur to New Delhi and Mumbai. As per the notification, while the train for Delhi will pass through Sitapur, the service for Mumbai will pass through Kanpur Central. The services are significantly likely to benefit the passengers of the Purvanchal region, especially those travelling to these cities.

In its advisory, the railways stated that the Delhi-bound Amrit Bharat will run weekly from Gorakhpur every Thursday and from Delhi every Friday. The Bandra-bound Amrit Bharat will run from Gorakhpur every Friday and from Bandra every Saturday. The authority further stated that the operation dates of these special services will be announced soon.

While several Amrit Bharat trains are currently running via Gorakhpur, none of them originates from this station. The operation of Amrit Bharat trains from Gorakhpur will provide major relief to the passengers from Purvanchal who travel to Delhi and Mumbai.

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Full Schedule

- Train number 15095 Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express will depart Gorakhpur every Thursday at 10:45 pm. It will reach Delhi at 12:50 pm the next day via Sitapur.

- Train number 15096 Delhi-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express will depart Delhi every Friday at 02:00 PM. It will reach Gorakhpur at 06:25 AM the next day via Sitapur.

- Train number 15085 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus Amrit Bharat Express will depart Gorakhpur every Friday at 07:50 am. It will reach Bandra Terminus at 06:00 pm the next day via Kanpur Central.

- Train number 15086, Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express, will depart Bandra Terminus every Saturday at 09:20 PM. It will reach Gorakhpur on Monday at 06:45 AM via Kanpur Central.

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