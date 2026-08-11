A video showing a passenger struggling during a bumpy train ride in Myanmar has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the train shaking so much that passengers are thrown from side to side, while some travellers appear surprisingly calm.

Traveller Struggles With Every Bump The video captures a train moving along Myanmar’s railway tracks. However, with almost every bump, passengers can be seen bouncing in their seats and struggling to maintain their balance. One foreign traveller appears shocked by the rough ride and describes it as one of the hardest train journeys he has experienced. The continuous shaking makes it difficult for him to sit comfortably.

Locals Remain Calm What has amused many viewers is the reaction of local passengers. While the man struggles with the movement, several locals seem largely unaffected by the bumpy ride. Some passengers continue to sit quietly, while others appear to be trying to sleep despite the constant shaking. The video has gone viral on social media and received mixed reactions.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Named After 'Beloved' Dolphin Wreaks Havoc In China: Hundreds Of Flights Cancelled, Residents Packed Inside Home A user wrote, “Now you know where're those AI-generated vehicle-travelling videos referenced from!” Another user commented, “Tracks aren't flat, and wheels are probably out of round.” A third user wrote, “Tracks were probably not refitted since British.” “This must be a skit and not real! Is the track cu4ved or what,” a fourth user added.

“The hardest journey of my life”: video from a train in Myanmar has gone viral



A traveler filmed a ride on a local train. Despite the intense shaking, locals, according to him, were even trying to sleep during the journey. Though few of them actually managed to. pic.twitter.com/8VOWecWbDR — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 11, 2026 What’s Behind Rough Rides? The viral footage is widely reported to show an older train journey in Myanmar. Myanmar has historically operated a large meter-gauge railway network, much of which have been developed over several decades. Older tracks, ageing infrastructure, and uneven sections contributed to the rough travelling experience on some routes. However, it should not be taken as a representation of the condition of the country’s entire railway network at the present time. ALSO READ: VIDEO: Trump Used 'Secret Flight' To Exit Turkey Over Iran Threat; Same Tactic Bill Clinton Used In Pakistan In 2000

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