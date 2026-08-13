Jagran Correspondent, Rewari: In a major update for the residents of Delhi, several train services across the routes will remain affected in October. The officials, while providing details, stated that a block is being imposed between Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Patel Nagar-Palam station due to automatic signaling work. Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Amit Sudarshan, stated that the operation of many trains will be affected due to these works.

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The authorities stated that along with the cancellation of these services, the routes of many trains have been changed. Apart from this, the operating period of some trains has also been changed, leading to inconveniences to the railway passengers.

Train Number 14662, Jammu Tawi-Barmer Express, will depart from Jammu Tawi on October 6 and operate via the diverted route of Delhi-Rohtak-Bhiwani-Rewari. Apart from this, train number 14321, Bareilly-Bhuj, will depart from Bareilly on October 7 and operate via the diverted route of Delhi-Rohtak-Bhiwani-Rewari.