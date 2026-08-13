- By GYAN PRASAD
- Thu, 13 Aug 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
- 23 train services cancelled or diverted in October.
- Automatic signaling work impacts Delhi Sarai Rohilla route.
- Passengers advised to check updated train schedules for October.
Jagran Correspondent, Rewari: In a major update for the residents of Delhi, several train services across the routes will remain affected in October. The officials, while providing details, stated that a block is being imposed between Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Patel Nagar-Palam station due to automatic signaling work. Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Amit Sudarshan, stated that the operation of many trains will be affected due to these works.
These Trains To Remain Cancelled:
October 5- 14087- Delhi-Jaisalmer
October 6- 12215- Delhi Sarai-Bandra Terminus
October 6- 12216- Bandra Terminus-Delhi Sarai Rohilla
October 6- 14088- Jaisalmer-Delhi
October 6- 54309- Delhi-Hisar
October 6- 15307- Tilak Bridge-Sirsa
October 6- 54316- Hisar-Rewari
October 6- 54315- Rewari-Hisar
October 6- 20983- Bhuj-Delhi Sarai
October 7- 12985- Jaipur - Delhi Inn
October 7- 12986- Delhi Inn - Jaipur
October 7- 12065- Ajmer - Delhi Sarai
October 7- 12066- Delhi Sarai - Ajmer
October 7- 22452- Chandigarh - Bandra Terminus
October 7- 15308- Sirsa - Tilak Bridge cancelled
October 7- 26481- Jodhpur - Delhi Cantt (Vande Bharat)
October 7- 26482- Delhi Cantt - Jodhpur (Vande Bharat)
October 7- 20984- Delhi Sarai - Bhuj
October 7- 54421- Delhi- Rewari
October 7- 54417- Delhi - Rewari
October 7- 74003- Delhi - Rewari
October 7- 74002- Rewari - Delhi
October 7- 54310- Hisar - Delhi
October 8- 22451- Bandra Terminus - Chandigarh
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The authorities stated that along with the cancellation of these services, the routes of many trains have been changed. Apart from this, the operating period of some trains has also been changed, leading to inconveniences to the railway passengers.
Train Number 14662, Jammu Tawi-Barmer Express, will depart from Jammu Tawi on October 6 and operate via the diverted route of Delhi-Rohtak-Bhiwani-Rewari. Apart from this, train number 14321, Bareilly-Bhuj, will depart from Bareilly on October 7 and operate via the diverted route of Delhi-Rohtak-Bhiwani-Rewari.
Train number 09524, Shakur Basti-Okha will leave from Shakur Basti on October 7 and will operate via the changed route Rohtak-Bhiwani-Rewari.
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