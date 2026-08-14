A monsoon trough passing through Uttar Pradesh brought heavy rainfall to several parts of Madhya Pradesh, particularly the eastern districts, on Friday. According to the Meteorological Centre, Datia recorded the highest rainfall at 62 mm till 5:30 pm.

Satna and Agar-Malwa each received 15 mm of rainfall while Shahdol had 14 mm and Tikamgarh 12 mm. Bhopal had torrential rains in the afternoon hours. Heavy rainfall is likely for three days.

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As per the weather department, the depression which formed over the Bay of Bengal has moved on to Jharkhand.

The weather system will hit Chhattisgarh by Saturday morning and weaken to a low-pressure area. This may trigger heavy rainfall across eastern Madhya Pradesh over the next three days.

Very Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued

The Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in Narmadapuram, Umaria and Chhatarpur. The rest of the districts have a yellow alert.

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Niwari, Rewa, and Chhatarpur are likely to witness heavy rain on Saturday, while a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh is likely to trigger rains across west part of MP.