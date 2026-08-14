Naidunia Correspondent, Jabalpur | A man was cheated of Rs 32 lakh in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on the pretext of a godman’s prophecy, leading to the filing of a police case. After retirement from the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board, the victim joined the family business. While sitting at the shop, a man made acquaintance with him.

Nilendra Kumar Jain (66), a resident of Jawaharganj Khatik Mohalla, retired from the Electricity Board in 2022. Later, he joined the family's business, Satvik Traders, in Milauniganj. While working at his shop, he met Sunil Badkul, a resident of Nohta in Damoh district, in 2024. As their acquaintance and conversation grew, he began visiting the shop and gradually gained Nilendra's trust. After some time, he even began working with him at his shop.

ALSO READ: Students Stage Sit-In On Patan-Jabalpur Road As They Face Trouble Reaching School Located 10 Km Away; Demand Bus Service False Prophecy Of Ill-Fortune Meanwhile, Nilendra received a call from a man named Sanjay. Introducing himself as a saint, he predicted a major disaster and premature death in his family. Nilendra shared this with Sunil. Threatening cybercrime, the accused asked him to withdraw his savings from the bank and deposit them in his shop.

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Sunil, With The Help Of Other Accomplices, Conspired Yo Dupe Nilendra After the probe, it was found that Sunil, along with his associates Sanjay and Shantilal, had conned Nilendra in the name of prophecy. The victim filed a police complaint. Gohalpur police registered an FIR against three accused, including one named, and have begun investigating the matter.