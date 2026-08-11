Naidunia Correspondent, Jabalpur | Hundreds of students from Sandipani Vidyalaya, Patan, Madhya Pradesh staged a protest on Patan-Jabalpur road on Tuesday, demanding regular transport facility to and from school. A large number of students reached the Patan-Jabalpur road and staged a sit-in on the road, pressing their demands. Traffic on the route was disrupted due to the protest, and a long line of vehicles was seen on both sides of the road.

Upon receiving information about the protest and blockade, police arrived at the scene. Officials attempted to pacify the students. ALSO READ: Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Row: CM Soren Defends Govt Amid Students’ Protest; Blames Centre’s Policies For Job Crisis SDM Reaches Protesting Site Meanwhile, SDM Manvendra Singh also arrived and spoke with the students over the issue. After receiving assurances from officials that school bus service would start soon, the students ended the protest. The students then moved off the road, and traffic gradually returned to normal.

The SDM and other officials spoke with the students and addressed their transportation concerns. The students demanded a regular bus service to school. The officials assured the students that necessary action would be taken to resolve their problem and that efforts would be made to start bus service to the school soon. Following this assurance, the students ended the protest and moved away from the road.

जबलपुर के पाटन में सांदीपनि विद्यालय के छात्र-छात्राओं का चक्काजाम, परिवहन सुविधा की मांग को लेकर सड़क पर उतरे। छात्रों का आरोप TC काटने की धमकी। SDM के आश्वासन के बाद करीब 1 घंटे में जाम खत्म।#Jabalpur #Patan #SchoolProtest #StudentProtest #MadhyaPradesh #NishanebaazNews pic.twitter.com/nw90qZbPSE — Nishaanebaz.com (@nishaanebaz_com) August 11, 2026 After the protests ended, students and parents hope that the school management and administration will soon provide transportation. Students said they need regular bus service, not just assurances. School Operating 10 Km Away Sandipani School is located in Sakra village, about 10 km from Patan residential areas. Due to the school's long distance, students from Patan and surrounding areas face daily commuting difficulties.

ALSO READ: 'Why No Tear Gas, Lathi-Charge When Parties Protest?': Abhijeet Dipke Slams Jharkhand Police Action On Students According to students, adequate transportation is not available to reach the school. They have to travel long distances daily. Sometimes, it takes a long time to get to school and return home after school. Students said despite the school's distance, regular bus service is not provided.

They stated that transportation problems have persisted for a long time. Students coming to school from Patan and surrounding areas are particularly facing difficulties. Parents have also been demanding safe and regular transportation to the school.