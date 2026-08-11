Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Row: Amid the ongoing student agitation over JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday defended his government’s efforts for the future of the state’s youth and criticised the Centre’s policies, alleging that they were causing millions of students to lose employment and forcing establishments to shut down.

Referring to Monday’s Assembly march by students, Soren said the administration and police had acted with restraint during the protest. #WATCH | Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says, "We made every effort to ensure the House functioned, you witnessed currency notes being tossed and displayed in the House. Notes that are the very basis of their (BJP) presence here and the foundation of their politics. You are… pic.twitter.com/RdwH2kkqBc — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026 “The determination with which the state government is acting regarding the future of the youth is evident to you all. Meanwhile, policies formulated by the central government are causing millions of students to lose their employment and jobs, while small, medium and large establishments are shutting down. So, where will employment come from?” he said outside Parliament, news agency ANI reported. Soren also accused the BJP of providing government jobs in the state to people from other states during its tenure.

“It is no secret that during the BJP's tenure, people from other states have secured employment here on a large scale. We have answers to every question raised by the opposition, but their ambitions are simply too vast. The situation is such that facing the truth has become extremely difficult for them,” he added.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest Escalates: CM Soren Urges Restraint As Students Demand Direct Talk After Crackdown “It is the impact of this very anguish that led to the House being adjourned ahead of schedule today or at least, that is how it appeared to me." Ready To Cancel 14th JPSC Exams: Soren Soren clarified the government’s stand in the Assembly, expressing its readiness to cancel the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Preliminary Examination as well as the backlog examinations, IANS reported. He also announced that examinations linked to TDPL, which is responsible for conducting JPSC examinations, would be investigated. He said experts from premier institutions such as the IITs and IIMs would also be consulted to reform the recruitment examination system.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Protest LIVE: Minister Defends Police Action Against Students As Oppn Attacks Soren Govt; Agitation Continues Amid the uproar, Soren said the CID probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations was underway. He also claimed that the agitating students had accepted all the reform measures proposed by the government, news agency PTI reported. Meanwhile, several members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed with police on Tuesday as protests in Ranchi intensified, a day after police lathi-charged students marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Visuals showed activists climbing onto police vans amid widespread chaos. At least 110 activists were detained by police, news agency PTI reported, citing police. Soren’s remarks came after the Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die a day ahead of schedule, with BJP MLAs continuing to create a ruckus in the House over the baton charge on students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state.