As the Jharkhand student agitation entered its 18th day on Tuesday, aspirants intensified their protests against alleged recruitment irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC examinations. Demonstrators marched near the State Assembly area, blocking transit, scaling bus rooftops, and shouting slogans against the administration.

Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari defended police action, claiming that miscreants were sent by the BJP to hijack the demonstration. Defending the government's response, Ansari emphasised that Rahul Gandhi had instructed officials to engage with the aspirants peacefully. "Rahul Gandhi has clearly stated that we support peaceful protests. An attempt was made to hijack the protests. They (BJP) sent in miscreants to crush the protests... The BJP used AK-47s; we used water cannons. A large number of our policemen were also injured," Ansari stated, denying allegations of a lathi-charge by the police and asserting that the administration remains open to dialogue with the students.

Earlier in the day, security was heavily reinforced outside the Chief Minister's residence in Ranchi as political mudslinging escalated over Monday's police action. Opposition leaders joined the fray, condemning the lathi-charge on the demonstrators. "Our party was simply supporting their movement and strengthening their cause, showing solidarity with their demands and promising to raise the issue both inside and outside the House," said Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi.

Jharkhand BJP president Aditya Sahu alleged that hundreds of protesters were injured in the lathi-charge and use of tear gas and water cannons. He said essential services would remain outside the scope of the bandh. JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who had been on a nine-day hunger strike and lost 10.5 kg, joined the march in an ambulance before being admitted to a Ranchi hospital after his health deteriorated. Protesters continue to demand cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam, an independent probe and wider JPSC-JSSC reforms.

Here are the latest updates on the Jharkhand student protest: - On Jharkhand students' protest, minister Irfan Ansari said, "Rahul Gandhi has clearly stated that we support peaceful protests. An attempt was made to hijack the protests. They (BJP) sent in miscreants to crush the protests. If there was a BJP government here, who knows how many dead bodies of youth we would have seen here. We are supporting the demands of the youth. Who are you (BJP) to call a bandh? The public is with us. The BJP used AK-47s; we used water cannons. A large number of our policemen were also injured. The youth had come to the state assembly, and Rahul Gandhi had instructed to talk to them peacefully. We did not lathi-charge the students; we will only talk."

-Around 110 ABVP workers were detained on Tuesday during their march to the Jharkhand Assembly here to protest against police action on students agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state, a senior officer said. - CJP Founder Abhijit Dipke criticised the Jharkhand government over the lathi-charge of students during Assembly March. He questioned the government, saying,"Why is tear gas and lathi-charge not used when political parties protest? Why is it being used against only students? I spoke to Devendra Mahato, who told me that police lathi-charged him despite the fact that he was on a hunger strike for the last nine days. All governments in the country should think about what they are gaining from inflicting atrocities on students. Such brutality should not happen. We assured Devendra Mahato of our support. Our team in Jharkhand is working with the students."

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra | On police action on students in Jharkhand, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "Why is tear gas and lathi-charge not used when political parties protest? Why is it being used against only students? I spoke to… pic.twitter.com/WBvhUbwQDe — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026 -Speaking to ANI, targeting Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren, he said, "This happened under the instructions of Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren. Did Rahul Gandhi tell Hemant Soren from Delhi to lathi-charge the youth of Jharkhand and deny them justice?" -JMM MP Mahua Maji accused the BJP of inciting the protesting students and said the state government was willing to look into their demands. "Talks have been held with the students of Jharkhand. Congress, JMM, RJD ministers were involved in it. 98% of the their demands have been accepted; only 2% of the demands remain, which is not within the government's purview."

- A student protestor identified as Roshni Kumari fainted during the protest on Tuesday. - Students climb on bus roof while protesting in Jharkhand. -Security at the Chief Minister's House has been increased in view of the Jharkhand bandh today in protest of the lathicharge on students during the Assembly march. Barricades have been erected near the CM's residence. - Opposition leaders in Ranchi stage a protest on assembly premises over police action on student protesters, yesterday. VIDEO | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Opposition leaders stage protest in assembly premises over police action on student protesters, yesterday.#JharkhandNews #JharkhandStudentsProtest #RanchiNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/jjd229byMJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2026 -"Our party was simply supporting their movement and strengthening their cause, showing solidarity with their demands and promising to raise the issue both inside and outside the House," said LoP Babulal Marandi on Jharkhand Student Protest. #WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: On the Jharkhand students' protest, LoP Babulal Marandi says, “The Assembly Speaker mentioned that questions were raised, and the MLAs were absent. The implication is that the police administration and the DC of Ranchi district have acted wrongly. We… pic.twitter.com/KMlEwJduMP — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026 -Residents closed shops at JP Market and Dhruva Bus Stand. The weekly Shalimar Bazaar was held in Sector 3. Tyres were burnt and the road was blocked near the CMPD gate on Ranchi-Kanke Road. - Former MP and BJP State Vice President, Sunil Soren, says, “Yesterday, the students staged a protest to lay siege to the Legislative Assembly in a completely democratic and peaceful manner. Yet, the administration responded at night with a brutal lathi-charge. In response, the BJP has called for a one-day state-wide shutdown, and as part of this, we are enforcing the bandh here in Dumka today."

#WATCH | Dumka, Jharkhand: BJP workers enforce Jharkhand bandh over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.



Former MP and BJP State Vice President, Sunil Soren, says, “Yesterday, the students staged a protest to lay siege to the Legislative Assembly in a completely… pic.twitter.com/ng2mwOdflp — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026 -Jharkhand BJP has called for a statewide bandh today, protesting the police action against students during the JPSC-JSSC protest in Ranchi yesterday. Watch Visuals from Kishore Ganj Chowk, Ranchi: #WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi | Jharkhand BJP has called for a statewide bandh today, protesting the police action against students during the JPSC-JSSC protest in Ranchi yesterday.



Visuals from Kishore Ganj Chowk, Ranchi pic.twitter.com/hUnmYXQnAr — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026 - Dipke condemns police action against Mahto; student leader says CJP founder extended support to protesters. -Student leader hospitalised after 9-day hunger strike; Mahto blames lathi charge for health decline.