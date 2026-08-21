The Jharkhand High Court has stayed the cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) exam and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) examination on Friday. The cancellation of these recruitment exams was ordered by the Hemant Soren government following massive protests by students and job aspirants in Jharkhand.

The high court put a stay on the government notification cancelling appointments made through JSSC-CGL and CDPO exams, news agency PTI reported. During the hearing, the High Court directed the Jharkhand government to file its response in the matter. The government's response will clarify the future administrative and legal status of these examinations and appointments.

ALSO READ: Reinstatement, Appeals, Or Reforms: What's Next After Jharkhand HC Stays Govt's Decision To Cancel 22 Recruitment Exams Additionally, the Jharkhand government also heard the PCCF appointment case. The court has scheduled Monday for the next hearing. During the hearing, the court noted that since the final appointment has not yet been made, it will hear the matter in detail on Monday.

What happened during the hearing? "A bench of Justice Deepak Roshan today stayed the operation of the notification cancelling recruitments through the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level examination (JSSC-CGL), besides the one cancelling the appointments of CDPOs," PTI quoted petitioner counsel as saying.

Additionally, a counter affidavit would be filed by the state on September 7, and by September 14, petitioners will submit a rejoinder.

"Also, the court has made it very clear that on September 15 it will hear the matter at 12.15 pm, earlier than scheduled 2.15 pm. The court also said that the matter has been taken on a priority basis," he said.

Advocate Amritansh Vats, who also represented the petitioners, said the court was of the view that if the need arises, it will dispose of the matter by conducting day-to-day hearings from September 16. Multiple Cancellations In State On Wednesday, the Jharkhand High Court stayed the state government's order cancelling the 11th to 13th JPSC examinations and appointments, providing relief to newly appointed officers who had challenged the decision. ALSO READ: Jharkhand Govt's Order Cancelling JPSC Exams And Appointments Stayed By HC Amid Protest By Successful Candidates On Tuesday, the Hemant Soren government directed the cancellation of 22 exams while ordering a probe into 23 other exams held since 2014. The exams which have come under the scanner were conducted by the JPSC, Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and outsourced agency TDPL.

The CID's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has initiated an investigation into 37 suspects in connection with alleged irregularities in the JSSC Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination 2023. The government's order, however, invited criticism as 2,700 successful candidates, including those selected through the JSSC CGL examination, staged a protest. They contend that candidates selected on merit should not lose their jobs because of alleged irregularities.