State Bureau, Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday stayed the state government's order cancelling appointments related to the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations. The decision comes after petitioners challenged the government's action, arguing that the cancellation was arbitrary and severely impacted the future of qualified candidates. The petitioners also argued that a decision made under pressure from a movement is not justified. The High Court's stay brings temporary relief to thousands of affected candidates.

High Court of Jharkhand stays State Government's order cancelling 11th and 13th JPSC exams and appointments. pic.twitter.com/85myosZYz4 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2026 ALSO READ: Jharkhand Exam Cancellation: Successful JSSC-CGL Candidates Move High Court Amid Protests Demanding Cancellations What Did The High Court Say? Given the gravity of the matter, the Jharkhand High Court issued an interim stay on the government's order cancelling the appointments, indicating that the state government must clarify its position before the court. The decision has created a significant stir across state administrative circles and candidate communities.

In its ruling, the court observed that the government did not uphold the principles of natural justice when issuing the order. The bench highlighted that no concrete evidence has yet emerged identifying specific individuals responsible for any alleged wrongdoing, making the decision to remove everyone from their jobs unjustifiable at this stage.

Consequently, the court has ordered the immediate reinstatement of the 11th to 13th JPSC and Food Safety Officer appointees, both of whose cases were recently challenged in the Jharkhand High Court. Speaking to news agency ANI, Amritansh Vats, lawyer representing petitioners said, "11th to 13th JPSC and Food Safety Officer matters were before the Court. Hearing the matter, Court found prima facie that the order is wrong. The Court has stayed the order for now."

What the Court Order Means for Candidates The order is seen as a major victory for candidates who have been waiting for the selection process to be completed for a long time. With the interim stay in place, the government cannot proceed with its decision to cancel the appointments until further direction from the High Court. (With Inputs From Jagran.com)