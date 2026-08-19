State Bureau, Ranchi : Following the Jharkhand government's decision to cancel several competitive exams, including the JSSC-CGL, a new legal battle has started in the state. Successful candidates, fearing the cancellation and the risk to their jobs, have approached the Jharkhand High Court.

Petitions have begun to be filed by affected candidates. A petition filed on Wednesday requested an early hearing on the matter.

Meanwhile, candidates who lost their jobs have also launched a protest outside the Project Building. There were scuffles and shouting of slogans with the police in the Secretariat complex.

Opposition to unilateral decision and arguments of lawyers

Candidates who passed the exam and secured jobs as assistant branch officers and other positions say that this government decision is completely "one-sided and against natural justice." Action should be taken against those who are wrong. Why should everyone be treated unfairly?