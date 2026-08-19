State Bureau, Ranchi: Following the Jharkhand government's decision to cancel several competitive exams, including the JSSC-CGL, a new legal battle has started in the state. Successful candidates, fearing the cancellation and the risk to their jobs, have approached the Jharkhand High Court.
Petitions have begun to be filed by affected candidates. A petition filed on Wednesday requested an early hearing on the matter.
Meanwhile, candidates who lost their jobs have also launched a protest outside the Project Building. There were scuffles and shouting of slogans with the police in the Secretariat complex.
Opposition to unilateral decision and arguments of lawyers
Candidates who passed the exam and secured jobs as assistant branch officers and other positions say that this government decision is completely "one-sided and against natural justice." Action should be taken against those who are wrong. Why should everyone be treated unfairly?
Selection based on merit
The petitioners argue that they secured the jobs based on merit after hard work and a lengthy legal process. Punishing thousands of selected and honest young people and rendering them unemployed overnight due to the misdeeds of a few individuals is completely unfair.
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Citing court order
The candidates also argue that previous appointments were made by releasing results in accordance with the High Court's directives and the legal process. Therefore, cancelling the entire recruitment process without proving personal involvement is unjustified.
From the streets to the courts, the turmoil
On one hand, the cancellation of the exam has brought relief to a section of students who have been agitating for a long time, while on the other hand, the youth who lost their jobs have intensified their protest outside the Project Bhawan and the Secretariat.
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Many candidates have expressed concern that they were leaving central government jobs or other opportunities to serve in Jharkhand, and the sudden decision has jeopardised their future. All eyes are now on the upcoming hearing in the Jharkhand High Court to see what stance the court will take on this matter.