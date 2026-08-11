Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke slammed Jharkhand Police over the lathi-charge of students during the Assembly March on Monday, questioning why similar force was not used when political parties stage similar protests. "Why is tear gas and lathi-charge not used when political parties protest? Why is it being used against only students? I spoke to Devendra Mahato, who told me that police lathi-charged him despite the fact that he was on a hunger strike for the last nine days,” Dipke told reporters in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra | On police action on students in Jharkhand, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "Why is tear gas and lathi-charge not used when political parties protest? Why is it being used against only students? I spoke to… pic.twitter.com/WBvhUbwQDe — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026 “All governments in the country should think about what they are gaining from inflicting atrocities on students. Such brutality should not happen. We assured Devendra Mahato of our support. Our team in Jharkhand is working with the students,” he added. ALSO READ: Jharkhand Protest LIVE: ABVP Workers Clash With Police Amid Lathi Charge; Many Detained

Jharkhand Police Uses Tear Gas, Lathi-Charge Students On Monday, student protestors held a march to the Jharkhand Assembly, demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities in the state recruitment examinations. Several protesters and four police personnel suffered injuries on Monday after the situation turned tense near the Jharkhand Assembly.

Police used water cannons, tear gas shells and lathicharge to disperse the protestors after they allegedly breached multiple barricades put up near the Assembly. The protesting students claimed that several demonstrators, including women, suffered injuries during the police action. Ranchi City SP Paras Rana, however, said four policemen were injured after demonstrators allegedly resorted to stone pelting. The latest confrontation took place during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march organised by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch. The protesters were attempting to move towards the Assembly when police intervened.

ALSO READ: JPSC Scam: Rs 5 Lakh For Prelims, Rs 70 Lakh For Final; Jharkhand Paper Leaks Mastermind Exposes Syndicate Why Are Jharkhand Students Protesting? The protesting students are demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and comprehensive reforms in the state's recruitment system. The students have been staging their agitation in Ranchi for the last 17 days. The issue which started as a small protest in the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium soon escalated into a nationwide concern, questioning irregularities in the examinations and accountability on the part of the Jharkhand administration.