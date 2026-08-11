State Bureau, Ranchi: The CID, which is investigating the JPSC merit scam case, has extensively interrogated Abhay Kumar Tiwari alias Manoj Kumar Tiwari, the arrested marketing manager of the examination conducting agency TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL). During interrogation on remand, Abhay Kumar Tiwari has revealed a big syndicate of irregularities, and extortion in JPSC examinations. In his statement, he has exposed the nexus between former Chairman of JPSC and former Chief Secretary of Jharkhand Government (retired) L Khiangte, former JPSC members Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmed, Ravi Kumar and Ramveer Singh, Director of TDPL, in the syndicate.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest LIVE: Health Minister Meets Ailing Student Leader Mahato Day After Brutal Assembly March He has revealed that this syndicate had also collected Rs 15 lakh per candidate to benefit them in the interviews of 11th and 13th JPSC. Abhay Tiwari further stated that he contacted a person named Aditya Pandey, a coaching operator, and made him available to the candidates. Aditya Pandey, PA of former JPSC member Ajita Bhattacharya, Brajram, increased the interview marks of seven participants through all the officials and members of the syndicate, for which Rs 15 lakh each was collected per candidate. Those who were passed include three DSPs and a deputy jailor. As per Abhay Tiwari, among those who were made to pass the interview by increasing their marks through the syndicate, three DSPs, one sub-jailer and other candidates are included. Among them were DSP Robin Kumar, DSP Robin Sinha, Deputy Jailor Rajesh Kumar Rajak, DSP Manish Kumar, Gautam Kumar. Koderma agent Lalu Yadav contacted Abhay Tiwari to get DSP Robin Kumar, DSP Robin Sinha, and Deputy Jailor Rajesh Kumar Rajak passed.

Abhay Tiwari then assisted the board through the then JPSC Chairman, and then-member, Ajita Bhattacharya. A candidate, DSP Manish Kumar, was put in touch with the syndicate by Ajita Bhattacharya's PA, Brajram, and another candidate, Gautam Kumar, was put in touch with the syndicate by Ravi Kumar. According to Abhay Tiwari, other agents were also involved in this syndicate.

This Is How Pass Rate From Preliminary To Final Examination Was Decided According to Abhay Tiwari, the rates for passing the exam were different. During the 11th and 13th JPSC exams, different rates were set for the preliminary exam and the final exam.

The fee for passing the preliminary examination was set at Rs 5 lakh for the general category and Rs 2-3 lakh for SC/ST candidates. The rate for final passing was Rs 60 to 70 lakh per candidate. The interview fees were collected by Ajita Bhattacharya's personal assistant, Brajram. JPSC Chairman collected the money through Dharmendra, a computer operator in the Chief Secretary's residential office. ALSO READ: Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Students Protest: BJP Calls Statewide Bandh Over Police Action; Agitators Demand CBI Probe Middlemen in Hazaribagh extorted money from candidates on behalf of JPSC member Jamal Ahmed. TDPL Director Ramveer Singh was aware of this. All JPSC officials asked TDPL Director Ramveer Singh to decode candidates' codes during interviews. Ramveer Singh used to mention this to Abhay Tiwari. Most candidates negotiated their rates through JPSC members, and then the entire process unfolded during the interview. Rate For CDPO Exam Was Fixed At Rs 10 Lakh Per Candidate Abhay Tiwari told the CID that the rate for passing the CDPO exam was set at Rs 10 lakh per candidate. TDPL also provided the candidates for this exam. Candidates from states outside Jharkhand were also selected in the general category.

TDPL Director Ramveer admitted that TDPL used to generate codes based on serial numbers.

TDPL Director Ramveer Singh has admitted during CID interrogation that TDPL used to create a code on the basis of the serial number of the candidates for the interviews of 11th and 13th JPSC Combined Civil Services and CDPO.

The same code was used to manipulate interviews. Based on this code, the JPSC board members manipulated the candidates into passing the interview.