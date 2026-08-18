Uttarakhand Weather Update: The continuous intense rainfall for the past few days has severely affected normal life in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand. The landslides have blocked dozens of connecting roads, including major national highways, cutting off many regions from district headquarters. The blockade of the roads has severely affected the vehicular movement in these regions, causing inconvenience to the locals and the tourists.

The Tanakpur-Tawaghat highway in Pithoragarh has been closed near Bagdihat between Askot and Jauljibi due to torrential rains in the late hours of Monday. As per the reports, dozens of vehicles, including ambulances, are stranded on this route, but debris removal work has not begun yet. The blockade has isolated several regions from the district headquarters, including Dharchula, Bangapani, and Didihat tehsils.

While at least twenty-five motorways across the district are closed due to the rain, drinking water supply has remained disrupted in Munsyari. The continuous overnight rain has closed more than a dozen roads in Nainital and has led to a significant surge in the water level of Nainital Lake.

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Roads Blocked In Bageshwar

Apart from this, the continuous rainfall has blocked 21 roads in the Bageshwar region. While the maximum temperature in the region was calculated at 29 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature remained around 21 degrees Celsius.

The reports suggest that heavy debris fell from a hill between Kaudiyala and Vyasi on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway, bringing traffic to a complete halt. The vehicles were left stranded on both sides of the roads on Monday. The officials have not arrived at the site yet; however, the road is likely to be cleared in the coming hours.