Jagran Correspondent, Katra: The weather in Katra and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine area shifted repeatedly on Monday. Conditions remained generally normal from morning to early afternoon, though clouds lingered over the Trikuta Mountains. During these initial hours, devotees made their way to the shrine without disruption.

The weather took a turn later in the afternoon as heavy rain started in the Bhawan area and Katra. As a precautionary measure, the Shrine Board temporarily suspended the battery car route. However, pilgrims continued their journey via the traditional route.

ALSO READ: Himachal Weather: Heavy Rain Alert In Mandi, Kangra Amid Landslide Warning; Showers To Continue Till August 22 Is Vaishno Devi Helicopter Service Operational? Due to clear weather, helicopter service was operational for a brief period in the morning, allowing devotees to reach the shrine by air. However, the relief was short-lived. Dense fog soon enveloped the upper reaches of the Trikuta Mountains, forcing authorities to suspend helicopter service.

Stranded travellers continued their journey on foot or relied on horses, porters, and palanquins. Despite the disruption, enthusiasm along the route remained high, with pilgrims chanting "Jai Mata Di" as they travelled. By 4 PM, approximately 13,000 pilgrims had registered and departed for the shrine via the traditional route.

When Will Helicopter Services Resume? The Shrine Board and local administration are continuously monitoring weather conditions across the region. With the fog and changing weather conditions on Trikuta Mountain, helicopter services will remain suspended and are expected to resume only after the skies clear.

ALSO READ: Weather Today: Parts Of Delhi-NCR To Witness Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Bihar And Himachal; Forecast To ensure the safety and convenience of all pilgrims, relevant departments have made necessary arrangements along the entire pilgrimage route.