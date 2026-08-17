As relentless rainfall continues to ravage parts of India, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy downpours in several states, including Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Weather In Delhi-NCR The weather department said that Delhi is expected to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may drop to 28 degrees Celsius. Similar conditions will prevail in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Scattered to moderate rain and strong winds are also expected in Haryana.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert In Parts Of UP Amid the torrential weather, heavy rain and thunderstorm alerts have been issued for several districts, including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Agra, Mathura, Moradabad, Kanpur, Bareilly, Hardoi, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bijnor, Gonda, Basti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Pilibhit. The maximum temperature in Lucknow is expected to be 29 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Odisha, Bengal And Andhra Pradesh To See Stormy Conditions From August 16 To 18 Amid Low-Pressure Area Heavy Rain To Lash Bihar A heavy rain and thundershower alert has been issued for Gaya, Rohtas, Buxar, Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Munger, Banka, Jamui, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Kaimur, Nalanda, Nawada, Aurangabad, Vaishali, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj and Lakhisarai. ALSO READ: Weather Update: Delhi, UP On Heavy Rain Alert As Arunachal Floods Worsen, 5 Army Personnel Missing Rainfall In West Bengal, Bihar And North East Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Gangetic West Bengal on August 17th. Sikkim may also receive significant rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Assam and Meghalaya throughout the week. Rainfall will continue at many places in Arunachal Pradesh as well.

Weather In Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall across most areas on Monday, with heavy to very heavy rain possible at isolated locations. The IMD has also warned of continued intense rainfall activity in parts of the state. Local authorities have flagged a low-to-moderate risk of flash floods over watersheds and nearby areas in districts: Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan.

Punjab Weather The IMD has issued heavy rain and thunderstorm warnings for several districts of Punjab, including Pathankot, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, Amritsar, Barnala, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Fazilka. Gujarat To Experience Downpour Warnings for heavy downpour and thunderstorms have been issued for Dahod, Narmada, Tapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Panchmahal and Vadodara. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad is expected to record a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Heavy Rainfall In Rajasthan Rajasthan is likely to see partly cloudy conditions with sunny spells on Monday, August 17. The IMD’s latest subdivision warning shows no heavy-rain warning for either East or West Rajasthan for the day, although isolated showers may still occur in some areas.

Rain To Continue In South Southern India will continue experiencing normal monsoon rainfall conditions overall (around 1% deviation from normal), with isolated heavy spells and thunderstorm activity forecast in parts of Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Rayalaseema. IMD Issues Warning For Uttarakhand The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers in most parts of the state on Monday. An orange alert has been issued for heavy rain in Dehradun and Tehri.