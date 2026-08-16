A low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-North Odisha coasts under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation, the Andhra Pradesh weather department said on Sunday. According to the weather update issued at 5:30 am IST, the system is very likely to move nearly north-westwards and become more marked during the next 24 hours. The weather department said that squally weather, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph, is very likely over the northwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal and along and off the coasts of West Bengal, adjoining Bangladesh, Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh from August 16 to 18.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand To See Heavy Rains, Orange Alert In Dehradun, Nainital; Gangotri-Yamunotri Highway Closed Sea conditions are also likely to remain rough to very rough over the region during this period. In view of the expected weather conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and along and off the coasts of West Bengal, adjoining Bangladesh, Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh from August 16 to 18.

The weather department has also advised fishermen and coastal communities to remain alert and follow local advisories during the period of adverse weather. Authorities in coastal areas are likely to keep a close watch on the situation as the system develops and moves further inland.

The latest weather system comes amid the ongoing southwest monsoon season, when low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal can influence rainfall and wind conditions across coastal and adjoining parts of eastern India. ALSO READ: Weather Update: Delhi, UP On Heavy Rain Alert As Arunachal Floods Worsen, 5 Army Personnel Missing The system is also expected to bring changes in weather conditions over parts of Odisha, West Bengal and north coastal Andhra Pradesh, with authorities monitoring its movement and possible impact on rainfall and wind activity. People in vulnerable coastal areas have been advised to remain cautious and follow updates issued by the weather department and local administration as the system becomes more organised over the next 24 hours. (Note: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff. Credit: ANI)