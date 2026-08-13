Jagran Correspondent, Bhubaneswar: The impact of the low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal near the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast is being felt in Odisha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in several districts of the state. The weather is expected to remain rough over the next 24 hours, particularly in northern and southern Odisha.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, due to the influence of active cyclonic circulation, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Kendrapada and adjoining areas.

Apart from this, there is a possibility of heavy rain along with thunder and lightning in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Balasore districts.

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The Meteorological Department said isolated rain and thunderstorms are also expected in parts of southern and western Odisha. Wind speeds could reach 30 to 40 kilometre per hour in some areas, potentially disrupting normal life.

The administration has advised people living in low-lying areas to remain vigilant. Farmers and fishermen have also been asked to monitor the latest weather information and take necessary precautions. District administrations have also been instructed to remain vigilant, given the possibility of rising water levels in rivers and streams due to continuous rainfall.