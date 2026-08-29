Jagran Correspondent | Bhubaneshwar: Parts of Odisha are expected to receive heavy rainfall till September 3, as a low-pressure area has been created in the Bay of Bengal. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area was created over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining West Bengal-North Odisha coast at 5:30 am. The formation would cause a heavy downpour in north Odisha, interior Odisha, and coastal Odisha.

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Districts Under Orange Alert

The incessant weather prompted the weather department to issue an orange alert for several districts of the state. Areas which received an orange alert include Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Kendrapada and Mayurbhanj districts.

Areas Under Yellow Alert

The IMD issued a yellow alert amidst the inclement weather in Jajpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts.

The weather station said that strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 km per hour are expected in the affected areas, with gusty winds reaching 60 km per hour. The IMD has issued an advisory for fishermen to not venture into the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and off the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. Fishermen at sea have been asked to return to shore immediately.