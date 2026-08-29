- By Sheshnath Rai
- Sat, 29 Aug 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
- A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal brings heavy rains to Odisha.
- .IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts,
- .Fishermen advised to avoid sea due to squally weather.
Jagran Correspondent | Bhubaneshwar: Parts of Odisha are expected to receive heavy rainfall till September 3, as a low-pressure area has been created in the Bay of Bengal. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area was created over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining West Bengal-North Odisha coast at 5:30 am. The formation would cause a heavy downpour in north Odisha, interior Odisha, and coastal Odisha.
ALSO READ: Odisha Weather: IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi; Forecast
Districts Under Orange Alert
The incessant weather prompted the weather department to issue an orange alert for several districts of the state. Areas which received an orange alert include Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Kendrapada and Mayurbhanj districts.
Areas Under Yellow Alert
The IMD issued a yellow alert amidst the inclement weather in Jajpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts.
The weather station said that strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 km per hour are expected in the affected areas, with gusty winds reaching 60 km per hour. The IMD has issued an advisory for fishermen to not venture into the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and off the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. Fishermen at sea have been asked to return to shore immediately.
ALSO READ: Odisha, Bengal And Andhra Pradesh To See Stormy Conditions From August 16 To 18 Amid Low-Pressure Area
The IMD has also issued an alert for heavy rain at one or two places in the flood-hit districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj, as well as other districts including Jajpur, Cuttack, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Baragarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Puri and Nayagada. “As squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph occasionally gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail along and off the Odisha coast till August 31, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the period,” the IMD bulletin said.