Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several states throughout the country are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday. In its advisory, the weather department stated that very heavy rainfall is expected in several states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Along with the rain activities, these states are also likely to experience thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning.

Heavy Rain Likely In Several States The weather department stated that heavy rainfall is likely in multiple states such as Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh. The continuous rainfall is likely to cause waterlogging in the lower regions, causing inconveniences to the residents. The hilly states have also been hit by landslides due to the excessive rainfall, which blocked several key routes.

ALSO READ: Himachal Floods: Kalka-Shimla Railway Line Damaged, Flights Affected As Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides The weather department has issued a heavy rain alert for several districts of Bihar, including Aurangabad, Bhabua, Buxar, Rohtas, Gaya, and Nawada. There is a possibility of thunder and lightning along with wind speeds of 30-40 km/h in almost all the districts, the IMD added. The residents of Patna are also likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours.

Jharkhand Weather Update Apart from this, the IMD has also issued a very heavy rain alert for several districts of Jharkhand, including Bokaro, Deoghar, East Singhbhum, Giridih, Khunti, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Seraikela-Kharsawan, and West Singhbhum. These regions are also likely to experience strong surface winds and lightning throughout the day. The residents have been advised to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.

ALSO READ: Railway News: 8 Trains Cancelled Across Jharkhand, Bihar, Bengal From August 31; Check Affected Routes, Dates The weather department also stated that the coastal regions of the southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, are also likely to witness heavy rainfall. The fishermen of these regions have been advised to maintain a distance from the water bodies and limit their financial activities.