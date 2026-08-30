South Eastern Railway has announced the cancellation of eight trains on various dates from August 31 to September 9 due to a rolling block programme in the Adra Railway Division. Additionally, the Railways will operate 10 trains with short termination and short origination before their scheduled destinations.

The railway decision will affect thousands of passengers travelling across Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal. The railway administration has requested passengers to check their train status before starting their journey through the official website, app or the 139 helpline.

ALSO READ: Bihar: Stones Pelted At Patliputra-Lucknow Train In Chhapra; Passenger Injured, RPF Action Initiated

These Trains Will Remain Cancelled:

* Train No. 68046/68045 Adra-Asansol-Adra MEMU: Will remain cancelled on August 31, September 2 and September 6.

* Train No. 63594/63593 Asansol-Purulia-Asansol MEMU: Will remain cancelled on August 31, September 3, 4 and 6.

* Train No. 68090/68089 Adra-Medinipur-Adra MEMU: Will remain cancelled on September 1, 4 and 6.

* Train No. 68077/68078 Adra-Bhaga-Adra MEMU: Will remain cancelled on September 6.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Rules: How To Travel With Your Pet On Train And Avoid Heavy Fines | Rules Explained

Trains To Run With Short Termination/Origination

* Chakradharpur-Gomoh-Chakradharpur Express (18116/18115): This train will run up to Mahuda on September 1, 4 and 6. It will remain cancelled between Mahuda and Gomoh in both directions.

* Tatanagar-Asansol MEMU (68056): This train will run up to Adra station on September 4 and 6. It will remain cancelled between Adra and Asansol stations.

* Asansol-Barabhum MEMU (68060): This train will run up to Adra on September 4 and 6. It will remain cancelled between Asansol and Adra stations.

* Asansol-Purulia-Asansol MEMU (63594/63593): This train will run up to Adra on September 1, 2 and 5. It will remain cancelled between Adra and Purulia stations in both directions.

* Kharagpur-Hatia MEMU-Kharagpur Express (18035/18036): This train will run up to Adra station on September 1, 2 and 5. It will remain cancelled between Adra and Hatia stations in both directions.

* Tatanagar-Asansol-Tatanagar MEMU (68056/68055): This train will run up to Adra station on August 31, September 3 and 5. It will remain cancelled between Adra and Tatanagar stations.