Train Cancellations : Passengers travelling by Indian Railways are advised to check their train status before leaving for the station. Due to essential maintenance work in the Adra Division of South Eastern Railway (SER), a “rolling block” has been imposed, resulting in the cancellation of several MEMU and passenger trains between August 17 and August 23.

The affected routes primarily cover parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand. Daily commuters and other passengers travelling on these routes should verify their train status in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Rolling Block in Adra Division Until August 23

The Railways regularly impose blocks to carry out track maintenance, repairs and infrastructure work. In the Adra Division, the rolling block will remain in effect from August 17 to August 23.

A rolling block involves carrying out essential track maintenance, repairs, and infrastructure upgrades with minimal disruption to train traffic. However, the ongoing work has led to the cancellation of several services on specific dates.

The cancellations are likely to affect working professionals, students and other passengers who rely on MEMU trains for daily travel. The railway administration has cancelled the services to facilitate the work while ensuring passenger safety.

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Complete List of Cancelled Trains

- Train No. 68066 (Adra-Bhaga MEMU): Cancelled on August 23.

- Train No. 68078 (Bhaga-Adra MEMU): Cancelled on August 23.

- Train No. 63594 (Asansol-Purulia MEMU): Cancelled from August 17 to August 22.

- Train No. 63593 (Purulia-Asansol MEMU): Cancelled from August 17 to August 22.

- Train No. 68046 (Asansol-Adra MEMU): Cancelled on August 17 and from August 19 to August 23.

- Train No. 68045 (Adra-Asansol MEMU): Cancelled on August 17 and from August 19 to August 23.

- Train No. 68090 (Adra-Midnapore MEMU): Cancelled on August 18, 21 and 23.

- Train No. 68089 (Midnapore-Adra MEMU): Cancelled on August 18, 21 and 23.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Update: 20 Trains Cancelled, 6 Diverted Under Chakradharpur Division From Sept 25 to Oct 4 | Full List

How to Check Your Train Status

Passengers can check the latest status of their train through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES):

Visit the official NTES website or open the NTES app.

Enter the train number in the search box.

Select the scheduled date of travel.

Check whether the train is operating or has been cancelled.

Checking the status before departure will help passengers plan their journey accordingly and avoid unnecessary inconvenience.