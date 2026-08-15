Under the new arrangement, metro services will run at regular intervals of 15 minutes throughout operating hours. This decision was made by MPMRCL after a detailed analysis of passenger travel patterns. By running at regular intervals, the MPMRCL aims to minimise wait times and ensure a smoother, more punctual journey for commuters.

Naidunia Correspondent, Bhopal: Metro passengers in Bhopal have reason to celebrate as the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) is introducing a new timetable starting August 17 to streamline daily operations and enhance passenger convenience.

Monday-Saturday Timetable

Under the revised timetable, metro trains will operate daily from Monday to Saturday between 11:30 AM and 7:30 PM, running a total of 62 trips in both directions over the six days.

- First Train: Departs Subhash Nagar at 11:30 AM and AIIMS at 12:00 PM.

- Last Train: Departs Subhash Nagar at 7:00 PM and AIIMS at 7:30 PM.

Additional Services On Sundays And Public Holidays

To accommodate the surge in demand on weekends and holidays, metro services will run from 11:30 AM to 8:30 PM, running a total of 70 daily trips in both directions.

- First Train: Departs Subhash Nagar at 11:30 AM and AIIMS at 12:00 PM.

- Last Train: Departs Subhash Nagar at 8:00 PM and AIIMS at 8:30 PM.

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Indore Metro Services Between Super Corridor And Radisson Square To Begin Soon

The long wait for metro services between Super Corridor and Radisson Square is nearing an end. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is expected to issue a second No Objection Certificate (NOC) within the next week. Metro Managing Director S Krishna Chaitanya stated that this upcoming clearance will pave the way for the metro's commercial operations to begin on the route.