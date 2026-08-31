Railways News: The operation of several trains will remain affected in the Adra Division of the South Eastern Railway between August 31 and September 6 due to the combined Engineering, Traction Distribution (TRD) and Signal and Telecommunication (S&T) rolling block. The railways have decided to cancel multiple services and change the routes of several trains during this time. The disruption is likely to cause inconvenience to the passengers of several states, including Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar.

Multiple Services Affected While providing details, the officials stated that the Gomoh-Chakradharpur Express train will depart from Mahuda on September 1, 4, and 6. They further stated that the return train will also operate from Chakradharpur to Mahuda, adding that the services between Gomoh and Mahuda will remain suspended in both directions. The passengers have been advised to follow the schedule and plan their travel accordingly to avoid the rush.

As per the railways, the 68056 Tatanagar-Asansol MEMU will operate only up to Adra on September 4 and 6. Apart from this, train services between Adra and Asansol will remain cancelled on both days. The officials also stated that train numbers 68055/68056 Asansol-Tatanagar-Asansol MEMU will be limited to Adra on August 31, September 3, and September 5. They further stated that the train will not operate between Adra and Tatanagar on these dates.

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As per the advisory, train numbers 68046/68045 Asansol-Adra MEMU will remain cancelled on August 31 and between September 2 and 6. The 68090/68089 Adra-Midnapur MEMU will remain cancelled on September 1, 4 and 6, and the 68077/68078 Adra-Vishnupur MEMU will remain cancelled on September 6.