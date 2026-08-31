Himachal Floods: Kalka-Shimla Train Line Damaged, Flights Affected As Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides

Himachal Floods: Amid relentless rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh, a section of Kalka-Shimla railway line between Taksal in Parwanoo, Solan, and Gumman railway station suffered damages. Two Indigo airlines have also been affected as heavy rainfall damaged parts of the state.

The Shimla Shivalik Deluxe Express and Shimla Him Darshan Express have been cancelled until September 13. Around 400 passengers, 40 crew members, including IRCTC employees halted at Solan, Koti, and Dharampur, and were taken to Kalka station in five buses and two tempo travellers. Upon arrival, all passengers were served with food packets and water bottles.

Following this, passengers departed for their destinations. Approximately 120 passengers were accommodated on train number 13052. The train was particularly rescheduled at 1:30 am for passenger convenience. Cancelled trains include train number 52456 to Solan, train number 52452 to Koti, and train numbers 52460 and 52454 to Dharampur, Himachal.

Flights were affected at Kangra Airport in Gaggal amid torrential weather in Shimla on Sunday. Two flights of Indigo Airlines did not arrive at Kangra airport. However, the SpiceJet airplanes landed safely. Several places including Kangra, Sirmaur, Nahan, Shimla, Solan, Mandi, experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday.

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Parts of Shimla experienced heavy rainfall over an hour and a half amid dense fog, flooding several homes in the city. A landslide occurred in Khalini, Shimla, damaging two cars parked on the roadside.

Heavy downpours in the area, caused a house to collapsed due to the strong flow of a drain, and several other houses are in danger. In Solan's Ward 7, a section of street collapsed onto the roof of a house in clear weather on Saturday night. However, the family living in the house had already evacuated due to the street already sinking.