Weather Update: Heavy rains continue to batter large parts of India, from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi-NCR to Karnataka, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Torrential downpours have triggered landslides in the hills, submerged roads and disrupted normal life, while rising river levels have left several areas on the brink of flooding.

A yellow alert has been issued for rain today in Uttarakhand, Western Uttar Pradesh, Western Madhya Pradesh, Eastern Rajasthan, Central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, South Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for rain in eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Kerala on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Weather Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert For Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar; Check Forecast For Hilly States

Heavy rains in Assam have caused severe flooding in many areas. People living in low-lying areas are facing severe distress. Relief and rescue operations are underway in the state.

Heavy rains are also lashing the mountains of Himachal Pradesh, causing a mountain to collapse on the Kodla-Orai-Gharod road in Chamba district. The collapse blocked vehicular traffic.

The Raghopur-Narkatiya embankment in Bihar’s Bhagalpur broke. The breach affected approximately 10,000 people.

Meanwhile, a flood-like situation is developing in Begusarai. The Ganges River, which flows through the area, is flowing above the danger mark. If the situation worsens, more than 50,000 people could be affected by the floods.

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A landslide occurred near Dharchula-Gunji on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday, August 25, causing a long traffic jam. People were stranded on both sides of the road.

Heavy rains are severely disrupting life in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. The Ganges River's water level is continuously rising, submerging 84 ghats. Nearly 5,000 shops located near the ghats have closed.