Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in 23 states across the nation. As per the weather department, there is a possibility of rain in many states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. The residents of these states have been advised to follow the guidelines and plan their days accordingly.

As per the weather department, Delhi and its nearby cities are set to witness light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday. The heavy rainfall on Tuesday caused waterlogging in several regions, causing inconveniences to the daily commuters.

There is an alert for heavy rain in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bagpat, Ballia, Banda, Basti, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hamirpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kushinagar, Mahoba, Mau, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Pratapgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shamli, Sultanpur, and Varanasi.

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Will It Rain In Bihar?

There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in many districts of Bihar, including Purnia, Jehanabad, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Lakhisarai, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Begusarai, Siwan, and Buxar.

Apart from this, heavy rainfall is expected in several districts of Rajasthan, such as Churu, Pali, Baran, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Sriganganagar, Karauli, Deeg, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Balotra, Kota, Hanumangarh, and Bharatpur.

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Rain Likely In Hilly States

As per the weather forecast, heavy rain is expected in Bageshwar, Champawat, Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Tehri Garhwal. Apart from this, several regions of Himachal Pradesh, including Solan, Kangra, Una, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Kullu, and Bilaspur, are expected to witness heavy rain.