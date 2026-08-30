Himachal Pradesh is set to receive rain again, with the monsoon likely to become more vigorous in the state. According to a fresh forecast from the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, isolated light rain would occur at some places in Himachal on Sunday, August 30, while a heavy rainfall warning has been issued from August 31 to September 3.

Weather Department has asked people and tourists to be careful and alert during the period from August 31 to September 3. From September 4 and 5, chances of rain are in most of the parts of the state, although there is no warning for these two days.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Rain: Heavy Showers Trigger Landslides, Road Blockages In Several Districts; China Border Connectivity Hit Heavy Rain Is Expected In According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Kangra and Sirmaur districts on August 31. Heavy rain may also occur at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on September 1.

Similarly, between September 2 and September 3, chances of heavy rain are at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur and Mandi districts. Most Rainfall Recorded At Dhaula Kuan Over the past 24 hours, light to moderate rain was recorded at many places across Himachal Pradesh. The Dhaula Kuan in Sirmaur district received the highest rainfall of 38.5 mm, followed by 30 mm rainfall in Ghaghas and 23.8 mm rain in Kangra's Palampur.

Rainfall also occurred in Kangra, Sundernagar and Murari Devi in Mandi district, and in Pandoh and Jogindernagar. 64 Roads Closed Due To Rain; 225 Transformers Hit Rain and landslides have caused a loss of property across the state. As per the report of the state disaster management authority on the morning of August 30, 64 roads are still closed. Maximum number of 24 roads have been closed in Mandi district.

ALSO READ: MP’s Chitrakoot, Satna Face Flood Fury; Mandakini River Overflows, SDRF Rescues People By Helicopters In Kullu district, 16 roads are closed, while 7 roads each have been closed in Sirmaur and Kangra districts. Besides, 225 distribution transformers are damaged across the state, of which 217 have been affected in Gohar, Mandi district. Due to the rain, the state's nine drinking water schemes have also been affected.

Average minimum and maximum temperatures in Himachal Pradesh are currently hovering 2-6 degrees Celsius above normal.