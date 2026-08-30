Continuous torrential rains have created flood-like conditions in Satna and Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh. The Mandakini River is overflowing while the Gorgi Dam breach has inundated many areas. The nearly 300-metre-long Ramghat bridge in Chitrakoot has been washed away.

-Rivers and streams are in spate in many areas of Nagoud, Birsinghpur, Majhgawan and Satna.

-Several neighborhoods in Birsinghpur were flooded with waist-deep water. Water entered homes, damaging people's belongings. Many vehicles were also submerged.

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-Water reached inside the Nagaud police station and the petrol pump at Singhpur intersection. Traffic was blocked due to waist-deep water on the road from Kotwali Chowk to the Collectorate.

-The situation is also critical in Kottar, Kothi, and other low-lying areas. Two cattle died when a mud house collapsed in the Kothi area.

Situation In Chitrakoot

In Chitrakoot, roads to several religious sites, including the Sati Anusuya Ashram, have been closed. Devotees have been urged to stay away from ghats and low-lying areas.

Rescue And Rail Services Affected

SDRF teams are engaged in rescue operations with helicopters airlifting people stranded on rooftops. Two trains were stranded near Chitrakoot due to submerged railway tracks. The Mumbai-Howrah railway line was also affected by the flooding.