Continuous torrential rains have created flood-like conditions in Satna and Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh. The Mandakini River is overflowing while the Gorgi Dam breach has inundated many areas. The nearly 300-metre-long Ramghat bridge in Chitrakoot has been washed away.
-Rivers and streams are in spate in many areas of Nagoud, Birsinghpur, Majhgawan and Satna.
-Several neighborhoods in Birsinghpur were flooded with waist-deep water. Water entered homes, damaging people's belongings. Many vehicles were also submerged.
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-Water reached inside the Nagaud police station and the petrol pump at Singhpur intersection. Traffic was blocked due to waist-deep water on the road from Kotwali Chowk to the Collectorate.
-The situation is also critical in Kottar, Kothi, and other low-lying areas. Two cattle died when a mud house collapsed in the Kothi area.
Situation In Chitrakoot
In Chitrakoot, roads to several religious sites, including the Sati Anusuya Ashram, have been closed. Devotees have been urged to stay away from ghats and low-lying areas.
Rescue And Rail Services Affected
SDRF teams are engaged in rescue operations with helicopters airlifting people stranded on rooftops. Two trains were stranded near Chitrakoot due to submerged railway tracks. The Mumbai-Howrah railway line was also affected by the flooding.
MP Weather Alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for light to moderate, with occasional heavy rain with thunderstorms for the next five days. Rain is expected to continue in the Rewa division due to the influence of a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal and the monsoon trough. People in coastal and low-lying areas have been instructed to move to safer locations. Relief and rescue operations are underway in full swing.
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Heavy Rain Warning In 26 States Today
The IMD has issued a fresh alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in 26 states today. The areas covered under this major warning include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, Tripura, Nagaland, Sikkim, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.