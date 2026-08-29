The recent floods along with continuous rain in Nepal’s catchment areas have once again intensified the flood situation in Bihar, with several major rivers flowing above their danger levels. The rising water levels have triggered concern in low-lying areas across the state.

The Water Resources Department said that the Gandak river is flowing above the danger mark in Gopalganj. 99,800 cusecs of water was released from the Valmikinagar Barrage at 8 pm on Saturday, raising concerns over flooding in downstream areas. ALSO READ: Bihar: One Dead, Over 24 Injured After Lightning Strikes Gurpa Mountain In Gaya; 2 Cops Among Those Hurt Nepal Rains Raise Flood Concerns Across Bihar The problem has been aggravated with continued rain and recent flash floods in Nepal. Levels in the rivers Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak and Ganga have been swelling alarmingly in the state, which has put several districts on high alert.

The flood threat has also spread across key parts of Bihar: - Kosi and Burhi Gandak have reached the danger mark in Khagaria, Katihar and Kursela. - Ganga is flowing above the danger level at Gandhi Ghat and Hathidah in Patna. - In Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, the Ganga has also crossed the red mark. Low-Lying Areas Evacuated As Administration Steps Up Vigil The state administration has put all its emergency units on alert in view of the increasing flood threat. The district administrations said it has started shifting people from low-lying and waterlogged areas to safer locations.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Satellite Images Reveal Massive Devastation Along China Border; Rasuwagadhi Crossing Wiped Out | SEE PICS Engineers from the state administration and flood control officials have been deployed to the vulnerable districts such as Bhagalpur, Purnia, Katihar, and West Champaran, the administration said. These officials will keep an eye on the embankment and check for breaches.

The district magistrates have also been instructed to maintain close vigil round the clock and personally supervise the overall situation.