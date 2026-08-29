A lightning strike at the tourist destination of Gurpa Mountain in Bihar’s Gaya district on Saturday afternoon left one person dead and nearly 24 others injured, triggering panic among visitors who had taken shelter from heavy rain.

The incident occurred around 2 pm, when several people were sheltering under trees and inside mountain caves to escape the downpour. A powerful lightning strike hit near one of the caves, injuring a large number of people gathered there.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Vikas Kumar alias Nivas, a resident of Chhattisa village under Belaganj police station. Two policemen deployed for duty at the tourist spot were also reportedly among those injured.

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Lightning Strike Triggers Panic At Gurpa Mountain

The sudden strike sent shockwaves through the area as injured visitors cried out for help. Despite the chaos, officials said there was no stampede.

Government employees deployed at the mountain immediately began assisting the injured and informed the local administration and police. Block Development Officer Shashi Bhushan Sahu and Gurpa police station officer Shivnandan Kumar, along with police personnel, reached the spot after receiving the information.