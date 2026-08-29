A lightning strike at the tourist destination of Gurpa Mountain in Bihar’s Gaya district on Saturday afternoon left one person dead and nearly 24 others injured, triggering panic among visitors who had taken shelter from heavy rain.
The incident occurred around 2 pm, when several people were sheltering under trees and inside mountain caves to escape the downpour. A powerful lightning strike hit near one of the caves, injuring a large number of people gathered there.
The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Vikas Kumar alias Nivas, a resident of Chhattisa village under Belaganj police station. Two policemen deployed for duty at the tourist spot were also reportedly among those injured.
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Lightning Strike Triggers Panic At Gurpa Mountain
The sudden strike sent shockwaves through the area as injured visitors cried out for help. Despite the chaos, officials said there was no stampede.
Government employees deployed at the mountain immediately began assisting the injured and informed the local administration and police. Block Development Officer Shashi Bhushan Sahu and Gurpa police station officer Shivnandan Kumar, along with police personnel, reached the spot after receiving the information.
The BDO contacted the Fatehpur Community Health Centre (CHC) and directed officials to arrange ambulances. Medical Officer Dr Ashok Kumar and DPM Nilesh Kumar coordinated the emergency response, with ambulances sent from Tankuppa and Wazirganj.
Locals Carry Injured Down Mountain
With the injured stranded on the mountaintop, residents stepped in to help. Several people carried the injured on their shoulders and helped bring them down the mountain.
They were then taken by ambulance to Fatehpur CHC, where medical staff immediately began treatment. The hospital soon filled with injured visitors and their relatives.
The injured included people ranging in age from 10 to 55 years, with some suffering injuries to their arms and legs.
Four Seriously Injured Referred To Gaya
Doctors treated the injured at the community health centre, while four people with serious injuries were referred to Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya for further treatment.
Among them was 16-year-old Rupa Kumari, who suffered burns to her legs and severe injuries to her arms and legs. Suresh Manjhi, Sanjay Paswan and Shubham Kumar were also referred to Gaya for specialised treatment.
Those whose condition was stable were discharged after receiving first aid and treatment.
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Many Had Visited Gurpa Mountain For Rakshabandhan
Most of those injured were locals, with several having travelled to Gurpa Mountain while visiting relatives for Rakshabandhan. Some had reportedly been taken to the tourist spot by their relatives.
When the rain intensified, visitors took shelter inside caves and beneath trees. It was during this period that the lightning struck near the cave, injuring the people gathered there.