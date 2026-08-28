Jagran Correspondent, Bhagalpur | In view of the continuously rising water levels of the Ganga and Kosi rivers and the potential flood situation, the district administration has cancelled the leave of all officers and employees posted in the Bhagalpur district and subdivision levels with immediate effect. Several rivers in Bihar are overflowing, following Nepal flash floods which claimed 475 lives and left hundreds of people missing.

The District Magistrate has directed every official to remain at their respective headquarters. The order applies to block and circle-level officers as well as all technical officers. Water Levels Of Ganga, Koshi Are Continuously Rising The order issued by the administration stated that the water levels of the Ganga and Kosi rivers are continuously rising. In many places, the water level has reached above the danger mark or near the warning level, posing the risk of a sudden and unexpected situation.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Flood: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Conducts Aerial Survey Amid Surge In Rivers, Instructs Officials To Stay Alert Availability of officers and personnel at the headquarters is necessary to smoothly carry out relief and rescue operations under standard operating procedures in potential flood-affected areas. The administration has directed all officers and personnel on previously approved leave to return immediately and report to headquarters. They will be required to assist in flood-related relief, rescue, and monitoring operations. Only in exceptional circumstances will they be allowed to leave headquarters after obtaining prior permission from the competent authority.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: 84 Indians Rescued As 290 Still Missing,; Authorities Warn Of More Floods Increased Vigilance After Embankment Breach The administration has expressed its concern, saying floodwaters will reach surrounding areas if the Raghopur-Kazikoraiya embankment breaks. The administration is already on alert in view of the rising water levels of the Ganga and Kosi rivers. The District Magistrate has directed all concerned officials to ensure strict compliance with the order so that relief and rescue operations can be initiated immediately in case of an emergency.