Nepal Floods: The total death toll in the devastating floods of Nepal surged to 165, with nearly 400 people still missing near the Tibet border. The authorities stated that among the missing are 300 Indian tourists; many of them had visited Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah and assured him of support. Apart from this, the border districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have also been put on red alert, fearing flash floods.

Nepal Floods: Latest Updates - As per the reports, at least 1500 people still remain missing amid the ongoing search and rescue operation in Nepal - The residents of Uttarakhand's Champawat district have been advised to maintain a distance from the rivers amid the search operation in Nepal. - Amid the ongoing search operation, the death toll in the flash-flood increased to 165 on Thursday, the local authorities informed. - The United States on Thursday announced a financial aid of USD 500,000 amid the ongoing rescue operations in Nepal. "The United States extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the devastating flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district," the state department said.

- Amid the ongoing rescue operation, the authorities in Nepal stated that 160 dead bodies have been recovered so far, adding that the operation is underway in the border regions. - The Indian districts sharing a border with Nepal are likely to witness a flood-like situation due to the sudden surge in water level in the rivers. The NDRF teams have been deployed in such districts, and the residents have been advised to follow the guidelines and stay updated.

- As per the authorities in Nepal, most of the missing Indians are Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims. They further stated that the death toll could further increase on Thursday. ALSO READ: Deadly Floods Return To Nepal After 14 Months: Why Is The Himalayan Nation So Vulnerable To Disasters? - The Nepali Army has deployed 12 helicopters to carry out relief and rescue operations, but the helicopter services could not be launched in some regions due to the geographical challenges. - The security forces have already rescued over 100 people stranded at various locations. - The batch of 57 people from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu were set to leave for Nepal on August 1; however, their trip was postponed due to the Chinese zodiac. - The residents of the border districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been advised to avoid visiting the riversides and limit their financial activities. ALSO READ: Heavy Rains In Tibet, Glacier Burst Or Avalanche? What Triggered Devastating Flash Floods In Nepal