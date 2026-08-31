Nepal is currently reeling from one of the biggest natural disasters the country has ever seen as flash floods ravaged the Trishuli Valley and claimed the lives of over 939 people while over 4,000 still remain missing. With rescue and relief operations going on at war footing, concerns have been raised about what triggered the floods, especially because the region has historically been prone to such disasters.

Initially, it was reported that an earthquake or the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) could be the most probable cause behind the floods, but the recent study by the Nepal Environment Society (NES) has ruled out these possibilities.

It stated that the flash flood was caused by a massive ice rock fall.

Key findings of the study

Ice-rock fall: The study commissioned by the NES found that a huge mass of ice, rock and debris fell from around 5,200 metres in the Langtang Lirung area of Rasuwa and entered the Lhende River. This generated a powerful debris-laden flood that advanced downstream through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers.

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