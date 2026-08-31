The rescue operation was launched after devastating floods in the Bhote Koshi River raised fears that workers at the 111-MW hydropower project could have taken shelter deep inside the tunnel. A team comprising Nepali Army personnel, engineers and drone experts entered the tunnel to assess the situation.

The search for 93 workers feared trapped inside the Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project tunnel in Nepal’s Rasuwa district has ended without any breakthrough, after rescuers using thermal drones found no signs of life.

The rescue team risked entering the most dangerous section of the tunnel, where conditions made it extremely difficult for people to search directly. Thermal-camera-equipped drones were then deployed to scan the dark and narrow sections that were inaccessible to rescuers.

Following a prolonged search, the drones did not find any movement or anybody alive inside the tunnel. On the directive from the Prime Minister’s Office, the search and rescue operation was paused, and the rescue team members returned to Dhunche.

933 Hydropower Workers Still Missing

According to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 933 people associated with various hydropower projects remain missing after floods and landslides struck several parts of the country.

Authorities face the difficult task of determining whether the missing workers are trapped inside tunnels, have managed to reach safer higher ground, or were swept away by floodwaters.

279 Workers Rescued So Far

Since the disaster, rescue teams have safely evacuated 279 workers from various hydropower project tunnels. This includes 254 workers rescued from the Upper Trishuli-1 project and 18 workers from the Langtang Khola site.

Meanwhile, the Nepali Army and other relief agencies continue search and rescue operations across the affected areas.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods Updates: Death Toll Climbs To 903; More Than 930 Workers Feared Trapped In Hydropower Tunnels

Nepal Flood Toll Crosses 900

The hydropower crisis comes amid one of Nepal's worst flood disasters in recent years. Over 903 people have been killed, while around 4,200 remain missing since Wednesday, according to the report.

The Prime Minister's Secretariat said the Army-led team had returned after completing the search at the Rasuwagadhi project.

Despite the failed search, rescue operations continue in other affected areas as authorities try to locate hundreds of people still unaccounted for.

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