Nepal Flash Floods: Nepal Police have successfully recovered and relocated cash worth millions of rupees from the flood-affected Trishuli Dhunge branch of the Agriculture Development Bank. Rs 1.5 Crore in Cash, Rs 50 Crore in Gold Reserves, And Key Documents Recovered The crucial mission was executed in around eight hours amid challenging conditions after devastating flash floods that swept through the region last week. The officers managed to retrieve approximately Rs 1.5 crore in cash and an estimated Rs 50 crore in gold reserves stored in the facility's vaults. In addition to these monetary assets, officers safely recovered important banking documents, transferring everything to a secure location.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods Updates: Death Toll Climbs To 903; More Than 930 Workers Feared Trapped In Hydropower Tunnels Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) shared details of the operation on X (formerly Twitter) along with a video. Commenting on the video, one user praised the "courageous effort," adding that when he was working at Rastriya Banijya Bank, he recalled how employees came together to dry out flood-soaked currency and gold biscuits.

करिब ८ घण्टाको निरन्तर प्रयास पछि कृषि विकास बैंक, त्रिशूली ढुंगे शाखाबाट करिब रु. १.५ करोड नगद, अनुमानित रु. ५० करोडको सुन तथा महत्वपूर्ण कागजात सुरक्षित स्थानमा सार्दै नेपाल प्रहरी । pic.twitter.com/vAOoOP2VT8 — Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) August 30, 2026 Mass Burial Of Unidentified Flood Victims Nepal's Chitwan district has become the site of mass burials for hundreds of unidentified victims whose bodies were swept away by flash floods. Authorities have dug hundreds of graves in Chitwan's Devghat forest, located in the plains nearly 200 kilometres from the flood-ravaged valleys of Rasuwa, where the disaster struck on Wednesday. The forest trails, which were previously a popular spot for morning walks, now serve as a temporary burial ground for bodies too badly decomposed to be identified.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods: Unidentified Bodies Being Buried Over Health Risks; How Victims Will Be Identified Later Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Ganesh Aryal, Chief District Officer of Bharatpur, Chitwan, told Reuters, "We were left with no other option and had to take this step. Our concern was the risk to public health posed by the rapid decomposition of the bodies."

(With Inputs From Agencies) You May Also Like To Watch