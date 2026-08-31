The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 903 on Monday, with more bodies being recovered, even as 4,247 people are still missing. Bodies were recovered from eight affected districts as rescuers raced against time to search for those missing and rescue those stranded on the fifth day since the disaster.

Rasuwa Flood: Search, Rescue and Relief Update- as of 31th August, 2026, 9:00 AM@moha_nepal pic.twitter.com/dDMEC9G55h — NDRRMA (@NDRRMA_Nepal) August 31, 2026 An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream, wiping out towns and villages, damaging crucial infrastructure and washing away hydropower stations through northern and central Nepal on August 26. Highest death toll reported from Chitwan The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the death toll from the flash floods has surged to 903. So far, 272 bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 207 from Nawalparasi East, 151 from Nawalparasi West and 62 from Gorkha districts, the NDRRMA said.

ALSO READ: Could Nepal's Catastrophe Have Been Avoided? Kathmandu Requested Early Warnings From China 3 Months Before Disaster Similarly, 95 bodies have been recovered from Nuwakot, 55 from Dhading, 37 from Tanahu and 24 from Rasuwa. It said 4,247 people are also missing, including 85 security personnel and 320 foreigners. 933 workers fears trapped at hydro project sites Earlier today, Nepal’s disaster management authority said that 933 people were missing from hydropower projects in the flood-hit region, Reuters reported. The Red Cross has estimated that more than 90,000 people are likely to have been affected by the disaster, which China has linked to the effects of climate change. The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, creating havoc on August 26. The disaster, believed to have been triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal. 48 Tamil Nadu pilgrims missing As many as 49 yatris from Tamil Nadu are currently missing on the China side after completing the Kailash yatra, the owner of a travel firm who organised the yatra said. Expressing deep concern about the missing pilgrims, Maravel Nagappan, the firm owner, on Sunday said that over 40 yatris from Tamil Nadu had completed the Kailash yatra and were waiting to enter Nepal from the China side when the disaster struck.

ALSO READ: 'Mother Was Swept Away': Nepal Flood Survivors Face A Painful Reality After Escaping Disaster | Heartbreaking Photos The travel firm owner requested the Central government to get information about the untraceable yatris from the Chinese authorities. The Kailash yatra, he organised commenced on August 14, he said. Nagappan said his son Sathyanarayana led the team of yatris and he had spoken just before the disaster struck to Nepalese associates to keep vehicles ready at their end for them.

Nagappan told reporters that his son had conveyed to the Nepalese travel associates that they may clear the immigration formalities after two hours and accordingly, vehicles should be made available at the Nepal side.

(With inputs from agencies) You may also like to watch