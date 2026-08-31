Rajneesh Tripathi, Kathmandu: When Indian aid arrived amid the flood disaster in Rasuwa, Nepal, people saw more than just relief material. For many affected families, the assistance was a sign of support from a neighbouring country standing by Nepal in a time of crisis.

Anand Gupta of Bhairahawa said, “In this time of crisis, India fulfilled its duty not only as a neighbour but also as a true brother.” Many families in Rasuwa were worried about shelter, food and medical care following the disaster. With communication links disrupted, losing contact with loved ones made the situation even more difficult. The arrival of relief supplies from India boosted people's confidence at a time when uncertainty and distress were widespread.

As relief, search and rescue teams arrived, hopes were also raised of finding those who remained missing and identifying the bodies of victims. Assistance for bridge construction to restore severed links further raised hopes of restoring mobility in the affected areas.

According to Dipendra Shrestha of Kathmandu, India's aid did not stop once the first supplies arrived. The relief operation, which began on the night of August 26, continued unabated as additional assistance was sent to Nepal. ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods: Death Toll Reaches 788, Over 2,500 Missing; School Rebuilt With India Aid Destroyed | Updates The first shipment included tents, blankets, solar lamps and medicines. Subsequent shipments brought supplies needed in the aftermath of the disaster. On August 30, an Indian Air Force plane arrived with 11 tons of relief supplies. The consignment also included a technical team and a forensic team equipped with DNA analysis equipment. Equipment for a modular steel bridge and a Bailey bridge is also being sent to Nepal to help restore connectivity in areas where links have been severed.

In just four days, the Indian government has delivered 68 tons of relief supplies to Nepal. India’s Help Is Not New India's assistance to Nepal during disasters is not new. Following the devastating 2015 earthquake, India launched a massive relief and rescue operation in the country. Since then, India has provided relief materials and essential assistance to Nepal during floods, landslides and other natural disasters. India's prompt response to the current Rasuwa tragedy is being seen as a continuation of the same neighbourly ethos. However, amid the ongoing relief efforts, news of three trucks carrying relief supplies from Punjab being turned away at the Sonauli border sparked outrage in Nepal. Ajay Kumar Gupta, president of the Nepal-India Avadh Friendship Association, said that instead of returning relief supplies during a disaster, they should be delivered to the victims. “People are angry about this decision. The government should send aid through its own means, but it is not appropriate to block aid coming from outside,” he said. Only Government Of India Aid To Be Accepted Harihar Poudel, chief customs officer in Belhiya, said the goods from Punjab were returned because they did not have the required authorisation documents. He said that only material coming through the Government of India would be accepted. At the same time, two trucks carrying relief material from Gayatri Parivar arrived with authorised forms and a recommendation from the Home Ministry. The consignments were accepted. ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: 6-Year-Old Girl Miraculously Survives Three Days Under Debris, Rescued The issue also came up amid discussions about assistance from China. Lakpa Gelu Sherpa said India had fulfilled its duty as a neighbour. So far, there has been talk of China sending 50 tons of food supplies, but that is far less than expected, he said.

For many in Nepal, India's response to the Rasuwa tragedy has gone beyond the delivery of relief material. Tilak Shrestha, a resident of Chalna Khel in Kathmandu, said the assistance had not only provided relief but had also boosted trust in relations between the two countries.

A growing sentiment among Nepalese is that a neighbour who stands by them in times of crisis is a true brother.