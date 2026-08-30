Nepal Flash Floods: The total number of bodies recovered from catastrophic flash floods that swept through the country last week reached 781 on Sunday, according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). According to the updated data, Chitwan has recorded the highest number of fatalities with 272 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi East with 199, Nawalparasi West with 100, Gorkha with 58, Nuwakot with 52, Dhading with 50, Tanahun with 37, and Rasuwa with 13.

The NDRRMA further said that at least 2,502 people are still missing, while 9,435 people were rescued from flood-hit areas so far. Search and rescue operations are currently underway across affected regions, while unidentified bodies are currently being kept at 21 hospitals across the country as authorities work on identification procedures.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods: Unidentified Bodies Being Buried Over Health Risks; How Victims Will Be Identified Later 933 Hydropower Workers, 592 Foreign Nationals Among Missing Out of the total missing persons, NDRRMA stated that 933 are workers from regional hydropower projects, 592 are foreign nationals, and 127 are Nepali citizens travelling with foreign groups. Dozens of missing reports also involve personnel from the Nepal Police, Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Customs Office, and Immigration Office. Meanwhile, authorities reported that 239 injured individuals are currently receiving treatment or have been discharged, with six specialised surgical teams deployed to the disaster area.

20,000 Security Personnel Deployed Ground forces have rescued a total of 8,730 people following the deployment of nearly 20,000 security personnel across affected areas. Air crews have conducted 363 helicopter flights to airlift 3,081 individuals, including 236 foreign nationals, and rescued 279 people directly from a flooded hydropower tunnel over recent days.

NDRRMA further stated that the Government of Nepal has released emergency cash assistance, including NPR 10 million each to Rasuwa and Nuwakot, NPR 5 million to Dhading, and NPR 67.5 million to 15 local governments. Relief materials are being dispatched from Kathmandu to flood-affected areas across the country. As part of these operations, authorities have deployed 50 transport vehicles alongside eight helicopter flights to deliver food, communication units, and emergency supplies to isolated communities, including Uttargaya and Dhunche. In addition, fuel reserves are being actively managed to maintain uninterrupted air and ground operations.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: How A School Principal Pulled Off 1,643 Children's Heroic Rescue At Last Moment Families Gather At Morgue As Search Operations Continue For Stranded Hydropower Workers Families and relatives of those missing in the floods continue to gather at the morgue at the Tribhuvan University Institute of Medicine, where victims' bodies are being brought.

At the same time, agonising uncertainty remains for the families of workers stranded deep inside the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project tunnel, where search and rescue teams are working against time to reach those trapped. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sher Bahadur Shahi, whose son is trapped in the tunnel, said, "My son is not among the rescued individuals. He is a mechanical engineer on the Trishuli 3A project... They are all trapped inside the tunnel. We haven't been able to communicate with them. The government should have mobilised the necessary capacity and expertise for the rescue operation immediately... Even though the Nepal Army reached the tunnel site, they needed the right capabilities and technicians... Whether it is India or America, everyone is a brother and a neighbour; we are also grateful to the Indian government for the rescue operation."

Four Indian Nationals Rescued: MEA Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday said that four Indian nationals trapped at a hydropower project in Rasuwa were rescued today. The rescued individuals have been identified by the Ministry as Ripu Kumar, Chaneshwar Narzary, Kripa Shankar, and Mohammed Minhajuddin, and are being transported to Kathmandu.

Flash Floods Disrupt Tourism at Nepal's Major Pilgrimage Sites Flash floods have impacted religious tourism across Nepal, leading to a sharp decline in the number of pilgrims at major sites such as the Pashupatinath Temple, Manakamana Temple, and Lumbini. 149 Indian Nationals Rescued The MEA further said that a total of 149 Indian nationals have been rescued so far following the devastating floods in Nepal. The Ministry of External Affairs shared a list of all 149 Indian citizens rescued as of 5:30 PM on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a fourth flight carrying 11 tons of relief supplies arrived in Nepal. "Standing with Nepal. The fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief supplies arrived in Nepal and was handed over. This includes a tunnel technical team with equipment for search and rescue operations; a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis; and relief supplies such as blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets, and hygiene kits," the MEA said in a post.

India Considering Financial Package For Flood-Hit Nepal Following devastating floods in Nepal, India is considering a major financial relief package. However, a formal announcement is likely after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign tour and a complete assessment of the situation is completed.

(With Inputs From Agencies) You May Also Like To Watch