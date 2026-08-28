Nepal Flash Flood: India on Friday dispatched a third tranche of relief supplies in a military transport aircraft to flood-ravaged Nepal. This time, the government of India also sent an 11-member team of doctors, paramedics and a recce team to assist in the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

"A third flight carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance has departed for Kathmandu. The assistance includes portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets and water purification tablets. An 11-member team of doctors, paramedics & Recce team for Tunnel rescue operations is also on-board. India continues to support Nepal’s ongoing relief & rescue efforts," Jaishankar's post read.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared an X post, asserting that India continues to support Nepal’s ongoing relief and rescue efforts.

Earlier on Thursday, India sent a second tranche of relief supplies in a military transport aircraft. New Delhi on Wednesday dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) materials to the neighbouring country. The relief supplies included emergency items such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines. It is learnt that New Delhi will send more relief supplies in the next few days.

A third flight carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance has departed for Kathmandu. The assistance includes portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets and water purification tablets. An 11-member team of doctors, paramedics & Recce team for Tunnel rescue… pic.twitter.com/PrqCbyoo9D

"A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines & food packets for Nepal," Jaishankar said on social media.

"India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities. We will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts," he said.

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Nepal has been reeling under the impact of devastating flash floods along the country's border with Tibet region that killed at least 547 and left thousands of people missing.

PM Modi Speaks To Nepal's Balendra Shah

The first tranche of relief materials was sent hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and assured him of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation.