- India sent third aid tranche to flood-hit Nepal.
- 11-member team of doctors, paramedics, recce onboard.
- External Affairs Minister Jaishankar confirmed India's ongoing support.
Nepal Flash Flood: India on Friday dispatched a third tranche of relief supplies in a military transport aircraft to flood-ravaged Nepal. This time, the government of India also sent an 11-member team of doctors, paramedics and a recce team to assist in the ongoing relief and rescue operations.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared an X post, asserting that India continues to support Nepal’s ongoing relief and rescue efforts.
"A third flight carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance has departed for Kathmandu. The assistance includes portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets and water purification tablets. An 11-member team of doctors, paramedics & Recce team for Tunnel rescue operations is also on-board. India continues to support Nepal’s ongoing relief & rescue efforts," Jaishankar's post read.
A third flight carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance has departed for Kathmandu.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 28, 2026
The assistance includes portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets and water purification tablets.
An 11-member team of doctors, paramedics & Recce team for Tunnel rescue… pic.twitter.com/PrqCbyoo9D
Earlier on Thursday, India sent a second tranche of relief supplies in a military transport aircraft. New Delhi on Wednesday dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) materials to the neighbouring country. The relief supplies included emergency items such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines. It is learnt that New Delhi will send more relief supplies in the next few days.
ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Bhotekoshi River Overflows As Flood Threat Looms Large; Death Climbs To 547, Thousands Still Missing
"A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines & food packets for Nepal," Jaishankar said on social media.
"India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities. We will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts," he said.
ALSO READ: Jaishankar Receives 21 Indians Upon Return From Flood-Ravaged Nepal; How Is New Delhi Aiding Rescue And Relief Efforts?
Nepal has been reeling under the impact of devastating flash floods along the country's border with Tibet region that killed at least 547 and left thousands of people missing.
PM Modi Speaks To Nepal's Balendra Shah
The first tranche of relief materials was sent hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and assured him of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation.
"The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time," PM Modi had said on social media after the conversation.
"India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," he said.
(With PTI Inputs)
You May Also Like To Watch